Advertisement
TV
Sept. 5, 2022 / 10:40 AM

Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'

By Karen Butler
Melissa Villaseñor said she won't be back on "Saturday Night Live" next season. Photo courtesy of NBC
Melissa Villaseñor said she won't be back on "Saturday Night Live" next season. Photo courtesy of NBC

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Melissa Villasenor has confirmed she won't be back for the new season of Saturday Night Live.

"Oh my sweetie fans, my Melissa monsters, i know 'thas sah' me leaving the show, but! i felt this was my soul telling me its time to spread my wings. lots more for me to dig in and discover. what an honor to experience my kid dream, what an honor. forever grateful," Villasenor tweeted Sunday.

Advertisement

She added: "People ask me 'whats next whats next?!' i'm like 'chill man i am gonna be proud for a while, travel, enjoy life, do more volunteer work, spend time with my family, from there art blooms.'"

Media reports this weekend said Villasenor, as well as Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari, will not return for Season 48 of the sketch-comedy show.

Villaseñor and Moffat had been cast members since 2016 and Athari joined last season.

Their exits come months after cast members Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney confirmed their departures during the Season 47 finale.

Cecily Strong is expected to be absent for at least the early part of the upcoming season because she is working on other projects and senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who had worked on SNL for about two decades, left the show in late August.

Advertisement

Producer Lorne Michaels reportedly has been auditioning comedians to join the show, but the ensemble for Season 48 is not yet set.

The plans for cast members Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang, Colin Jost, Michel Che and Kenan Thompson also are still unclear.

Read More

Stephan James: Key to 'Surface' success was not giving too much away 'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing' 'Rings of Power' star Morfydd Clark: Tolkien heroines are powerful, significant

Latest Headlines

BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
TV // 40 minutes ago
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adapting Holly Jackson's teen crime thriller, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder," as a six-part series to premiere in 2023.
'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things,' 'White Lotus' win Creative Arts Emmys
TV // 3 hours ago
'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things,' 'White Lotus' win Creative Arts Emmys
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Euphoria," "Stranger Things" and "White Lotus" picked up five Creative Emmy Awards apiece at a ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
TV // 9 hours ago
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Mckenna Grace and newcomer Ella Dixon discuss facing off in "The Bad Seed Returns," which Mckenna also co-wrote.
Adele, Beatles, Boseman, Obama win Creative Arts Emmys
TV // 1 day ago
Adele, Beatles, Boseman, Obama win Creative Arts Emmys
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- "Adele: One NIght Only" was named Outstanding Variety Special and scored four other prizes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday night.
White House correspondent John Harwood leaves CNN
TV // 2 days ago
White House correspondent John Harwood leaves CNN
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- White House correspondent John Harwood has left CNN.
No Season 3 for 'Rutherford Falls' on Peacock
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 3 for 'Rutherford Falls' on Peacock
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock has declined to renew its Jana Schmieding-Ed Helms sitcom "Rutherford Falls" for a third season.
'Jennifer Hudson Show' to feature Simon Cowell in series premiere
TV // 2 days ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show' to feature Simon Cowell in series premiere
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson will reunite with former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell in the premiere of her talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Stephan James: Key to 'Surface' success was not giving too much away
TV // 2 days ago
Stephan James: Key to 'Surface' success was not giving too much away
NEW YORK, Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Stephan James says it was challenging, but exhilarating, for him and his co-stars to play characters in shifting timelines in a story told from the point of view of an unreliable narrator in "Surface."
'The Crown' casts its Prince William, Kate Middleton for Season 6
TV // 3 days ago
'The Crown' casts its Prince William, Kate Middleton for Season 6
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Rufus Kampa, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy have joined the cast of the Netflix series "The Crown."
Osbournes return to TV with upcoming show 'Home to Roost'
TV // 3 days ago
Osbournes return to TV with upcoming show 'Home to Roost'
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Osbournes are returning to reality television 20 years after their original MTV show with "Home to Roost."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
'Spider-Man' re-release tops North American box office again
'Spider-Man' re-release tops North American box office again
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Stars come out for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London
Stars come out for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement