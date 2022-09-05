Advertisement
Sept. 5, 2022 / 9:05 AM

'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things,' 'White Lotus' win Creative Arts Emmys

By Karen Butler
Colman Domingo won an Emmy for his performance in "Euphoria" on Sunday night. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Colman Domingo won an Emmy for his performance in "Euphoria" on Sunday night. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Euphoria, Stranger Things and White Lotus picked up five Creative Emmy Awards apiece at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Squid Game followed close behind winning four prizes.

Colman Domingo was named Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama for Euphoria, Lee You-mi was voted Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for Squid Game and Nathan Lane was deemed Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

It was the first Emmy for each of the artists.

Laurie Metcalf also won her fourth career Emmy on Sunday. She scored in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy category for HBO Hacks.

Patricia Clarkson won the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for State of the Union and the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series trophy went to Tim Robinson for I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

Euphoria earned the honors for Choreography for Scripted Programming; Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour); Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); and Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama.

Stranger Things won for Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Prosthetic Makeup; Music Supervision; Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series; and Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie or Special.

The White Lotus racked up wins for Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score); Original Main Title Theme Music; and Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Creative Arts Emmys were also handed out Saturday, while Emmys for television performances in the lead and supporting categories are set to be presented next weekend.

