No Season 3 for 'Rutherford Falls' on Peacock

Sierra Teller Ornelas attends the premiere of the Peacock series "Rutherford Falls" in Los Angeles in 2021. The show has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock has declined to renew its Jana Schmieding-Ed Helms sitcom Rutherford Falls for a third season. "It's been a true joy to make these two seasons of Rutherford Falls," co-creator and producer Sierra Teller Ornelas said in a statement Friday. Advertisement

"Mike Schur, Ed Helms and I set out to make something new, real, and smart -- but also dumb -- that made you cry and think, but also laugh when Reagan got kicked in the face or Nathan was stuffed into a coffin," she added. "Borrowing a line from Terry Thomas, played by the ridiculously talented Michael Greyeyes, before our show, 'Native representation [was], for the most part, a hate crime.' Which is why it's been an honor to introduce the best of Indian Country to the masses."

The Hollywood Reporter, which blamed low viewership for the cancellation, said the show is being shopped to other platforms in the hopes of a renewal for a third season.

The series starred Schmieding and Helms as lifelong best friends from upstate New York whose relationship is tested when her Native American cultural center jeopardizes his historic home and museum job.

The show co-starred Michael Greyeyes, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth and Jesse Leigh.

Schmieding and Goldtooth also play recurring roles in the FX comedy, Reservation Dogs.