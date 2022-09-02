Trending
Sept. 2, 2022 / 6:17 AM

Reports: Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor leaving 'Saturday Night Live'

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Kenan Thompson, and Beck Bennett arrive for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles in 2019. Moffat is reportedly leaving "SNL" ahead of its Season 48 premiere. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari will not return for Season 48 of Saturday Night Live this fall, according to multiple media outlets.

USA Today, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday that the trio would not be back for new episodes of NBC's long-running sketch comedy show, but the stars have not publicly commented on the news.

Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor had been on the show since 2016 and Athari joined last season.

Their exits come months after cast members Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney confirmed their departures during the Season 47 finale.

Cecily Strong is expected to be absent for at least the early part of the upcoming season because she is working on other projects and senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who had worked on SNL for about two decades, left the show in late August.

USA Today said producer Lorne Michaels has been auditioning comedians to join the show, but the ensemble for Season 48 is not yet set.

The Hollywood Reporter said SNL usually announces its cast in the weeks leading up to its season premiere, but NBC hasn't announced when the show will be back yet.

The plans for cast members Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang, Colin Jost, Michel Che and Kenan Thompson also are still unclear.

