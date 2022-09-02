Trending
TV
Sept. 2, 2022 / 7:57 AM

Osbournes return to TV with upcoming show 'Home to Roost'

By Justin Klawans
The Osbournes are returning to reality television 20 years after their original MTV show with "Home to Roost." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4b12b43a41344a8215a0f09511ab80ab/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The BBC announced Friday that it would be premiering a new reality show following the life of the iconic Osbourne family.

The show, entitled Home to Roost, will depict the everyday actions of the heavy metal couple Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne as they attempt to start over back in the U.K., returning to their family home in the town of Buckinghamshire.

The couple's children, daughter Kelly and son Jack , will also be featured in the show as they attempt to assist their parents with readjusting to life back across the pond.

"The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet -- with everything from Sharon's 70th birthday to Kelly's soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy's tour, and of course the big move itself," the BBC said in a statement.

"This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humor, warmth and love," the network added.

The announcement of the new series comes just days after Ozzy Osbourne said in an interview that he and Sharon were moving back to the U.K., citing the rising levels of gun violence within the United States.

"Everything's [expletive] ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," Ozzy said of the U.S. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert ... it's [expletive] crazy."

"I'm English. I want to be back...it's just time for me to come home," he added.

Though he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, Ozzy has insisted that his health was not a factor in deciding to leave the U.S.

The couple's show will hit screens two decades after the family first broke onto the reality TV scene with their hit MTV series The Osbournes.

The show, which premiered on MTV in 2002, became a massive sensation, and one of the highest-rated reality series in the network's history.

The Osbournes, like Home to Roost, chronicled the daily lives of the family after they first moved from the U.K. to Los Angeles with their children.

Home to Roost will be helmed by production company Expectation. Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, the company's creative directors, said in a statement, "Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the U.K. is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us - now they're coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears."

The BBC's Head of Documentary Commissioning, Clare Sillery, added, "I'm delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the U.K."

Home to Roost will consist of a 10-part series on the BBC, and will premiere in 2023 -- though an exact release date has not been announced.

