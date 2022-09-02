Trending
TV
Sept. 2, 2022 / 1:48 PM

'Jennifer Hudson Show' to feature Simon Cowell in series premiere

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Hudson will reunite with former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell in the premiere of her talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ebee5d03445e2017cabfb848b103e6f3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jennifer Hudson will reunite with former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell in the premiere of her talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature a special guest in its series premiere.

Producers said in a press release Friday that host Jennifer Hudson will reunite with former American Idol judge Simon Cowell in the episode.

The premiere will mark Hudson and Cowell's first sit-down conversation since Hudson placed seventh in Season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004. The episode will also celebrate Hudson's 41st birthday.

The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music.

"We all have a story to tell. We all want to find our light and let it shine. So, let's come together to laugh out loud, to share some hope and joy, and go back to connecting with each other," Hudson previously said.

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres Sept. 12 on Fox Television Stations.

The series was announced in March following news The Ellen DeGeneres Show would end.

Since her appearance on American Idol, Hudson has starred in the films Dreamgirls and Respect. She also appeared in a Broadway production of The Color Purple.

