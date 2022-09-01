Trending
Advertisement
TV
Sept. 1, 2022 / 9:03 AM

Emily Blunt gunslings on horseback in 'The English' trailer

By Justin Klawans
1/5
The BBC has released a trailer for Emily Blunt's upcoming western series "The English," along with giving the show a Nov. 10 release date. Photo courtesy of BBC
The BBC has released a trailer for Emily Blunt's upcoming western series "The English," along with giving the show a Nov. 10 release date. Photo courtesy of BBC

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC and Amazon Studios released a trailer for Emily Blunt's upcoming western series The English, and also announced a Nov. 10 release date for the six-episode show.

The trailer, released Thursday, shows Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman who teams up with a Native American ex-calvary scout (Chaske Spencer) who "come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood."

According to the BBC, the pair "face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their cores, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome it draws them closer to their ultimate destination, the new town of Hoxem, Wyo."

The trailer depicts the two characters as they traverse the dangerous Wild West, and shows Blunt one again stepping into an action role, with gunslinging, bow and arrows, and chases on horseback plentiful.

Advertisement

The sneak peek at the show comes just a week after the BBC shared first-look photos of the characters on set.

The English was written, created, executive produced and directed by Hugo Blick, who is best known for his work on the BBC series The Honourable Woman, which would earn him a Golden Glove Award, and Black Earth Rising.

Blunt, known for her roles in blockbuster films like A Quiet Place, The Devils Wears Prada and Jungle Cruise also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Additionally, Greg Brenman, known for his collaboration with Blick on The Honourable Woman and also for his work on Peaky Blinders, also executive produced.

An additional producer on the show is Colin Wratten, who is known in the U.K. for his work on the smash-hit spy thriller Killing Eve,

Beyond the two series stars, The English is rounded out by an ensemble cast of Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones and Ciarán Hinds.

The English will have its world premiere at the upcoming BFI London Film Festival in mid-September, along with a slate of other highly anticipated projects that are doing the same.

While viewers in the U.K. can watch The English on BBC Two, viewers in the United States and elsewhere can stream the series on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Following The English, Blunt will also star next year in the upcoming biopic film Oppenheimer about the early days of the Manhattan Project, alongside an A-list cast of Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

Read More

'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances TV review: 'Lord of the Rings' introduces precious new heroes 'Pinocchio,' 'Pretty Red Dress' among world premieres at BFI London Film Festival

Latest Headlines

Peter Mullan, Morven Christie land leads in ITV's 'Payback'
TV // 16 seconds ago
Peter Mullan, Morven Christie land leads in ITV's 'Payback'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Ozark" actor Peter Mullan, "The Bay" star Morven Christie and "Line of Duty" alum Prasanna Puwanarajah have landed the lead roles in ITV's new crime thriller, "Payback."
Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker to star in Netflix's 'Boy Swallows Universe'
TV // 47 minutes ago
Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker to star in Netflix's 'Boy Swallows Universe'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that production began this week in Australia on its adaptation of Trent Dalton's novel, "Boy Swallows Universe."
'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.' to premiere Sept. 22
TV // 57 minutes ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.' to premiere Sept. 22
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." Season 4 has announced a premiere date for Sept. 22, just one day after revealing a list of celebrity guest judges.
Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik exits 'House of Dragon'
TV // 1 hour ago
Co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik exits 'House of Dragon'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Miguel Sapochnik has left his post as co-showrunner of HBO's new fantasy drama, "House of the Dragon."
'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances
TV // 1 hour ago
'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances
NEW YORK, Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" actor Daniel Dae Kim says "Pantheon," out today on AMC+, entertains as it asks big questions about the boundaries of technology.
Mighty Ducks tackle summer camp in trailer for 'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'
TV // 18 hours ago
Mighty Ducks tackle summer camp in trailer for 'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Disney+ on Wednesday released the first trailer for its second season of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Kyra Sedgwick, Elsie Fisher join Season 2
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Kyra Sedgwick, Elsie Fisher join Season 2
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher will have recurring roles on the Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
'Harley Quinn' renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max
TV // 20 hours ago
'Harley Quinn' renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Harley Quinn" has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max.
'Cobra Kai': Daniel trains with Chozen in Season 5 clip
TV // 20 hours ago
'Cobra Kai': Daniel trains with Chozen in Season 5 clip
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the "Karate Kid" films, will return for a fifth season on Netflix in September.
'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' to feature Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini
TV // 21 hours ago
'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' to feature Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band will perform during the "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" special on CBS.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships
Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships
Reports: Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone split after 4 years of dating
Reports: Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone split after 4 years of dating
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
Nicolas Cage to star in comedy film 'Dream Scenario' from A24
Nicolas Cage to star in comedy film 'Dream Scenario' from A24
TV review: 'Lord of the Rings' introduces precious new heroes
TV review: 'Lord of the Rings' introduces precious new heroes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement