Emily Blunt gunslings on horseback in 'The English' trailer

The BBC has released a trailer for Emily Blunt's upcoming western series "The English," along with giving the show a Nov. 10 release date. Photo courtesy of BBC

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC and Amazon Studios released a trailer for Emily Blunt's upcoming western series The English, and also announced a Nov. 10 release date for the six-episode show. The trailer, released Thursday, shows Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman who teams up with a Native American ex-calvary scout (Chaske Spencer) who "come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood." Advertisement Save the date! An aristocratic Englishwoman (Emily Blunt) and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout (Chaske Spencer) come together in 1890 mid-America in an epic parable on race, love and power. #TheEnglish comes to @BBCTwo and @BBCiPlayer from 10 November More ➡️ https://t.co/quQDB59yCT pic.twitter.com/vpR2DYcorl— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 1, 2022 According to the BBC, the pair "face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their cores, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome it draws them closer to their ultimate destination, the new town of Hoxem, Wyo." The trailer depicts the two characters as they traverse the dangerous Wild West, and shows Blunt one again stepping into an action role, with gunslinging, bow and arrows, and chases on horseback plentiful. Advertisement

The sneak peek at the show comes just a week after the BBC shared first-look photos of the characters on set.

The English was written, created, executive produced and directed by Hugo Blick, who is best known for his work on the BBC series The Honourable Woman, which would earn him a Golden Glove Award, and Black Earth Rising.

Blunt, known for her roles in blockbuster films like A Quiet Place, The Devils Wears Prada and Jungle Cruise also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Additionally, Greg Brenman, known for his collaboration with Blick on The Honourable Woman and also for his work on Peaky Blinders, also executive produced.

An additional producer on the show is Colin Wratten, who is known in the U.K. for his work on the smash-hit spy thriller Killing Eve,

Beyond the two series stars, The English is rounded out by an ensemble cast of Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones and Ciarán Hinds.

The English will have its world premiere at the upcoming BFI London Film Festival in mid-September, along with a slate of other highly anticipated projects that are doing the same.

While viewers in the U.K. can watch The English on BBC Two, viewers in the United States and elsewhere can stream the series on Amazon Prime Video.

Following The English, Blunt will also star next year in the upcoming biopic film Oppenheimer about the early days of the Manhattan Project, alongside an A-list cast of Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.