'The Morning Show': Tig Notaro to join Season 3

Tig Notaro will have a recurring role in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Tig Notaro is joining the cast of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. The 51-year-old actress and comedian will have a major recurring role in Season 3 of the drama series, Deadline reported Wednesday. Advertisement

Notaro joins returning stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass, and new series regulars Nicole Beharie, Jon Hamm and Julianna Margulies.

Notaro will play Amanda Robinson, the chief of staff to corporate titan Paul Marks (Hamm).

Variety confirmed Notaro's casting.

The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series follows the cast and crew of the fictional morning news show The Morning Show and its network, UBA.

The Morning Show is created by Jay Carson, with Charlotte Stoudt to serve as showrunner and executive producer on Season 3.

Notaro presently plays Denise "Jett" Reno on Star Trek Discovery.