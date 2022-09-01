Trending
Sept. 1, 2022 / 2:21 PM

'Mysterious Benedict Society' Season 2 to premiere Oct. 26

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tony Hale plays Nicholas Benedict in "The Mysterious Mr. Benedict." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3eb52943e7d93d12a95f4370e58f72ad/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tony Hale plays Nicholas Benedict in "The Mysterious Mr. Benedict." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Mysterious Benedict Society will return for a second season in October.

Disney+ shared a premiere date and trailer for Season 2 on Thursday.

Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 26, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly on Wednesdays.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on the Trenton Lee Stewart book series. The season follows Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth B. Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira) and Constance (Marta Kessler), four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale), as they embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain (Hale).

Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo and Ryan Murst also star as Number Two, Rhonda and Milligan, associates of Benedict.

"When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme," an official synopsis reads.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is created by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, who also serve as executive producers with Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar and James Bobin.

