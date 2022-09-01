Trending
Sept. 1, 2022 / 11:33 AM

'Derry Girls' final season coming to Netflix in October

By Annie Martin

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The final season of Derry Girls is coming to Netflix in October.

The streaming service said Wednesday that it will release the third and final season of the comedy series Oct. 7.

Netflix shared the news alongside photos from the new season.

Derry Girls is a teen sitcom created by Lisa McGee. The series follows five students attending Catholic school in Northern Ireland amid the political conflict of the 1990s.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell star.

Season 3 consists of seven episodes and originally aired on Channel 4 in Britain in the spring.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series," McGee said on Twitter last September. "Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly... very slowly... start to become adults, while around them the place they call home stars to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase - which was a small, magical window of time."

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me," she added. "It has been an honor to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved."

