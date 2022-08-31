FKA twigs, Hannah Waddingham join 'Drag Race U.K.' as guest judges

1/5

FKA twigs is joining Season 4 of "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." as a guest judge. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The BBC on Wednesday announced a lineup of celebrity guest judges that will appear on the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Season 4. The 14 guests will perform their hosting duties alongside RuPaul, who is joined in the British version of Drag Race by Graham Norton, Alan Carr and Michelle Visage. Advertisement Category is... Celebrity guest realness! Here's all the fabulous faces coming to #DragRaceUK 4⃣✨ pic.twitter.com/W5sWyDibRb— RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 31, 2022 Among the guests are some of the most famous faces in British pop culture. This includes actress Hannah Waddingham, whose appearance in the first two seasons of the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso made her globally recognized. "I'm ecstatic to be joining the Drag Race U.K. panel as a guest judge," Waddingham said in a statement. "Drag Race is all about passion, dedication and LOVE for their craft. Big kiss, Waddingham out." Advertisement

Also added to the lineup is singer and songwriter Boy George, known for his work with the band Culture Club and his smash-hit song "Karma Chameleon."

"Drag Race is such a phenomena and it has unleashed intense creativity and debate," George said. "RuPaul has made the concept of drag into a household name! I'm part of the drag daisy chain. Every nice drag queen is my sister and the rest are second cousins! It was a lot of fun being part of the show!"

George is not the only iconic U.K. singer joining the panel, either.

Former Spice Girls star Mel B, also known for her previous work as a judge on America's Got Talent, was among the guests as well.

"I love the outfits and the performances. I love it when things go right and even more when things go wrong!" Mel B said. "But to me, the big moments are when the queens are praised and you can see that they really embrace what Ru says. I'm sooo excited to be a part of it all and see what spice they bring to the runway!"

Singer FKA twigs, who has recently been receiving further recognition after releasing a recent mixtape earlier this year, will also be among the guests.

"I was beyond excited to be a guest judge on this season of RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.," FKA twigs said. "The experience of each queen's charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent was a dream come true."

The star power will continue with actress Dame Joanna Lumley, known across the U.K. for her role in the BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. She has also appeared in dozens of films.

"It thrills me to be a part of RuPaul's Drag Race U.K," Lumley said. "The show is astounding at every level, and I loved it from the very start. RuPaul is the definition of what it is to be fabulous, and the show is packed with mad creativity, humor, and drop-dead glamour."

Alison Hammond, a famous British TV presenter, will also be joining the panel, and called the show "extra and fabulous, just like me!"

The guest judges will round out with model and chef Lorraine Pascale, model Leomie Anderson, singer Olly Alexander, TV presenters AJ Odudu and Tess Daly, actress Aisling Bea, singer Cathy Dennis and dancer Giovanni Pernice.

A premiere date for the upcoming season has not been announced, though a recent teaser trailer was released.