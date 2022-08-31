Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 31, 2022 / 2:44 PM

Mighty Ducks tackle summer camp in trailer for 'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Disney+ has released the trailer for "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Disney+
Disney+ has released the trailer for "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Disney+ on Wednesday released a trailer for Season 2 of its sports comedy series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

The trailer shows off the Mighty Ducks team following their Season 1 victory in which they earned the right to use the iconic name for their club.

Advertisement

As the offseason begins, the show follows the team, led by Coach Alex (Lauren Graham), as they attend an ice hockey summer camp in Los Angeles run by former NHL star Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel).

The players must learn to deal with Cole's sometimes harsh and unconventional training methods while at the same time learning to gel as a team.

"As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they're faced with the question: Can you win summer?" Disney+ said in a press release accompanying the trailer.

Along with Graham and Duhamel, Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will feature Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns and DJ Watts as returning cast members.

Advertisement

Besides newcomer star Duhamel, who was cast in Season 2 this past January, Naveen Paddock also joined the Season 2 cast in a supporting role.

The series is based on Mighty Ducks, the 1992 Disney film that would inspire the founding of a real-life NHL club, the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, the next year.

The film, which starred Emilio Estevez as Coach Gordon Bombay, was critically panned. However, it would gain a cult following among children, and would eventually go on to spawn two sequels and a short-lived animated series.

Estevez appears in a supporting role throughout Season 1 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, along with a number of other guest stars who were in the original film.

Estevez will not appear in Season 2, however, with Deadline reporting that he was unable to come to an agreement with Disney about the show's COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Sources close to Estevez, though, reportedly told the outlet that the actor's exit was more closely related to creative differences within the show.

The second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will begin streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 28, as part of the platform's solidified fall lineup.

Advertisement

Read More

TV review: 'Lord of the Rings' introduces precious new heroes 'Pinocchio,' 'Pretty Red Dress' among world premieres at BFI London Film Festival Jesse Lee Soffer to exit 'Chicago P.D.' after 10 seasons

Latest Headlines

'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Kyra Sedgwick, Elsie Fisher join Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Kyra Sedgwick, Elsie Fisher join Season 2
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher will have recurring roles on the Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
'Harley Quinn' renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max
TV // 1 hour ago
'Harley Quinn' renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Harley Quinn" has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max.
'Cobra Kai': Daniel trains with Chozen in Season 5 clip
TV // 2 hours ago
'Cobra Kai': Daniel trains with Chozen in Season 5 clip
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the "Karate Kid" films, will return for a fifth season on Netflix in September.
'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' to feature Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini
TV // 3 hours ago
'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' to feature Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band will perform during the "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" special on CBS.
'NFL Slimetime' to return Sept. 14 on Nickelodeon
TV // 3 hours ago
'NFL Slimetime' to return Sept. 14 on Nickelodeon
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Nate Burleson and Young Dylan will return to host "NFL Slimetime," a sports show focusing on the National Football League.
TV review: 'Lord of the Rings' introduces precious new heroes
TV // 4 hours ago
TV review: 'Lord of the Rings' introduces precious new heroes
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," premiering Friday, paces the action well while introducing brand new Middle-earth characters.
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
TV // 5 hours ago
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
NEW YORK, Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Prey" and "Roswell, N.M." actress Amber Midthunder says she knew exactly how to play her well-meaning, but clueless "Reservation Dogs" character because she has met plenty of people like her in real life.
FKA twigs, Hannah Waddingham join 'Drag Race U.K.' as guest judges
TV // 6 hours ago
FKA twigs, Hannah Waddingham join 'Drag Race U.K.' as guest judges
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." unveiled a lineup of celebrity guest judges that will be appearing on the show.
'Manifest': Josh Dallas teases Ben's 'devastation' in Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Manifest': Josh Dallas teases Ben's 'devastation' in Season 4
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Manifest," a supernatural drama series starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and J.R. Ramirez, will return for a fourth and final season.
'Hocus Pocus 2' gets official poster ahead of Sept. 30 release
TV // 1 day ago
'Hocus Pocus 2' gets official poster ahead of Sept. 30 release
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ on Tuesday released the official poster for the upcoming comedy horror film "Hocus Pocus 2."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Charlbi Dean, star of 'Triangle of Sadness,' dies at 32
Charlbi Dean, star of 'Triangle of Sadness,' dies at 32
Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships
Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships
Reports: Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone split after 4 years of dating
Reports: Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone split after 4 years of dating
The most anticipated films for the rest of 2022
The most anticipated films for the rest of 2022
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement