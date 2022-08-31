Mighty Ducks tackle summer camp in trailer for 'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'

1/5

Disney+ has released the trailer for "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Disney+ on Wednesday released a trailer for Season 2 of its sports comedy series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The trailer shows off the Mighty Ducks team following their Season 1 victory in which they earned the right to use the iconic name for their club. Advertisement

As the offseason begins, the show follows the team, led by Coach Alex (Lauren Graham), as they attend an ice hockey summer camp in Los Angeles run by former NHL star Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel).

The players must learn to deal with Cole's sometimes harsh and unconventional training methods while at the same time learning to gel as a team.

"As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they're faced with the question: Can you win summer?" Disney+ said in a press release accompanying the trailer.

Along with Graham and Duhamel, Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will feature Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns and DJ Watts as returning cast members.

Besides newcomer star Duhamel, who was cast in Season 2 this past January, Naveen Paddock also joined the Season 2 cast in a supporting role.

The series is based on Mighty Ducks, the 1992 Disney film that would inspire the founding of a real-life NHL club, the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, the next year.

The film, which starred Emilio Estevez as Coach Gordon Bombay, was critically panned. However, it would gain a cult following among children, and would eventually go on to spawn two sequels and a short-lived animated series.

Estevez appears in a supporting role throughout Season 1 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, along with a number of other guest stars who were in the original film.

Estevez will not appear in Season 2, however, with Deadline reporting that he was unable to come to an agreement with Disney about the show's COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Sources close to Estevez, though, reportedly told the outlet that the actor's exit was more closely related to creative differences within the show.

The second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will begin streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 28, as part of the platform's solidified fall lineup.