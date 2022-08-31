'Harley Quinn' renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max

1/5

"Harley Quinn" starring Kaley Cuoco has been renewed for a fourth season at HBO Max. Photo courtesy of HBO Max

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- HBO Max said Wednesday that Harley Quinn had been renewed for a fourth season on the streaming service. The announcement comes just ahead of the Season 3 finale of the adult animated series, which will air on Sept. 15. Everyone's favorite maid of mischief, Harley Quinn, is coming back for another season. #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/Texws660a2— HBO Max (@hbomax) August 31, 2022 However, Season 4 will not occur without a shakeup, as HBO Max also said that Sarah Peters will take over as showrunner from co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker. Peters, who has worked as a writer for the show since its first season, was also promoted to executive producer. "We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue," Halpern and Schumacker said in a joint statement. "And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."

One of HBO Max's most popular animated shows, Harley Quinn is based on the DC Comics antihero of the same name.

The shows follows the titular character, voiced by Kaley Cuoco, as she looks to move past her former relationship with the Joker and carve out a villainous identity of her own. Along the way, she enters into a romance with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and encounters a number of other Batman characters.

In addition to Cuoco and Bell, Harley Quinn features the voices of Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg and Christopher Meloni.

Season 3 marked Harley Quinn's first time on HBO Max, with the show originally airing on the defunct streaming service DC Universe.

Billy Wee, senior vice president of comedy and animation for HBO Max, said in a statement, "Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original, and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show's legion of fans."

"It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators," Wee added.

The news of Harley Quinn's renewal comes following a raucous month for HBO Max and parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

The streaming platform recently axed dozens of animated series from its lineup, including DC Comics shows such as Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The planned animated series Batman: The Caped Crusader will also not proceed at HBO Max, and is currently being shopped to other studios.

There was also the stunning news that Warner Bros. was scrapping its Batgirl film, despite the $80 million project having already wrapped filming. There are currently no plans for the film to be released.

While this may have seemed to put the future of Harley Quinn in jeopardy, it appears that the animated show is, for the time being, safe at HBO Max.