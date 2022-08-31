Trending
Aug. 31, 2022

'NFL Slimetime' to return Sept. 14 on Nickelodeon

By Annie Martin

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime will return during the 2022 National Football League season.

Nickelodeon said in a press release Wednesday that the sports show's second season will premiere Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. EDT.

NFL Slimetime is a weekly NFL experience for kids and their families. CBS sports analyst and former NFL player Nate Burleson and actor Young Dylan will return to host the show, with Dylan Schefter and George Johnston IV as correspondents and Mia Burleson as a new reporter.

The half-hour series features "Best Play Ever," showcasing the standout play of the week, the weekly NVP (Nickelodeon's "Most Valuable Player") trophy winner, interviews with NFL stars, celebrity guest game picks, youth football spotlights and more.

NFL Slimetime will air Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon through Feb. 15, the week after Super Bowl LVII. Episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

In addition, an episode of NFL Slimetime will air Dec. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ ahead of the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams game that day.

