'Cobra Kai': Daniel trains with Chozen in Season 5 clip

Ralph Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso in the Netflix series "Cobra Kai." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 5. The streaming service shared a clip from the season Wednesday featuring Ralph Macchio and Yuji Okumoto. Advertisement

The preview shows Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) train with his former rival Chozen Toguchi (Okumoto). Chozen fills in Daniel on Kim Sun-yung, a martial arts master whose "controversial" style Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is now trying to emulate.

"Kim Sun-yung's style is based on deception. No honor. No mercy," Chozen tells Daniel. "If Silver is student of Master Kim, we must be careful. All direct attacks will be recognized."

"I don't want to attack him. I want to expose him," Daniel says of Silver.

"To catch serpent, you must think like serpent," Chozen responds. "We will use his style against him."

Netflix previously released a clip that shows Silver (Griffith) recruit Kim's daughter, sensei Kim Da-eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim).

Cobra Kai is a sequel series to the Karate Kid films released in the 1980s. William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Jacob Bertrand also star.

Season 5 premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.