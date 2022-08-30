Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 30, 2022 / 7:58 AM

Jennifer Connelly joins Joel Edgerton in 'Dark Matter' series for Apple TV+

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Apple TV+ announced that Jennifer Connelly is set to star in an adaptation of the "Dark Matter" series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/265c141baa618399256c30bbe963b087/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Apple TV+ announced that Jennifer Connelly is set to star in an adaptation of the "Dark Matter" series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced that Jennifer Connelly has joined the upcoming television adaptation of the science fiction novel Dark Matter.

Connelly, 51, will appear alongside series star Joel Edgerton, who will also serve as an executive producer on the show, the streaming service said Monday. Edgerton had joined the project when it was announced this past March.

Advertisement

Dark Matter will follow Jason Dessen, a "physicist, professor, and family man who -- one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago -- is abducted into an alternate version of his life," according to Apple TV+. "Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."

Connelly will star as Jason's wife, Daniela.

The nine-part series is an adaptation of the 2010 novel of the same name by Blake Crouch, who also wrote the screenplay and will serve as showrunner for the series.

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Crouch's work has been adapted for the screen, as his other books, including Wayward Pines and Good Behavior, were turned into shows for Fox and TNT, respectively.

Jakob Verbruggen, known for his work on Apple TV+'s Invasion, is set to direct the first three episodes of Dark Matter.

Dark Matter will be among an expanding slate of sci-fi series that are currently in production for Apple TV+.

Besides the aforementioned Invasion, the streaming service also recently released the third season of its critically acclaimed alternate history show For All Mankind, which was renewed for a fourth season this past July.

Additionally, Apple TV+ also has the second season of its Foundation series waiting in the wings. Based on the Isaac Asimov series of stories, Season 2 will likely premiere in 2023.

Connelly is recently coming off of her supporting appearance in the global box office hit Top Gun: Maverick, in which she appeared as Tom Cruise's love interest, Penny.

She has also become well known for her roles in films such as Requiem for a Dream, Labyrinth, Blood Diamond and A Beautiful Mind.

Advertisement

This is not Connelly's first stint with sci-fi, either, as she has previously starred in projects like Dark City and The Day the Earth Stood Still.

While she has not had many TV roles during her career, Connelly can currently be seen in the TNT series Snowpiercer.

For the upcoming show, she will join Edgerton, who is recently coming off a supporting role in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, reprising his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

He is also known for his work in films like Zero Dark Thirty, King Arthur and Red Sparrow.

A release date for Dark Matter has not been announced.

Read More

Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass join Netflix film 'The Pain Hustlers' 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' clip teases Allison's return Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in sci-fi thriller 'Ash'

Latest Headlines

'Rings of Power' star Morfydd Clark: Tolkien heroines are powerful, significant
TV // 5 hours ago
'Rings of Power' star Morfydd Clark: Tolkien heroines are powerful, significant
NEW YORK, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Morfydd Clark says it has been satisfying work to play the royal elf Galadriel as a courageous warrior at the center of the adventure in "The Rings of Power."
'The Kardashians' trailer teases 'insanity' in Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Kardashians' trailer teases 'insanity' in Season 2
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will return in "The Kardashians" Season 2 on Hulu.
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
TV // 21 hours ago
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix celebrated its 25th birthday on Monday. Here are the platform's 10 most-streamed series to date.
'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in Baltimore after shooting threat
TV // 23 hours ago
'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in Baltimore after shooting threat
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Filming on the Natalie Portman-led series "Lady in the Lake" was paused in Baltimore following a shooting threat.
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
TV // 1 day ago
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Fan favorites Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi have been crowned the winners of "Love Island USA" Season 4.
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount Network released the first teaser for Season 5 of its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," on Sunday night.
'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the sci-fi drama "Manifest" is set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 4.
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
TV // 2 days ago
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its comedy, "Blockbuster," a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3.
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'
TV // 2 days ago
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- "Extras" and "Agatha Raisin" actress Ashley Jensen is set to star in the BBC adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel, "Mayflies."
No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix isn't renewing its action-horror series, "Resident Evil," for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
Kelsea Ballerini, husband Morgan Evans to divorce
Kelsea Ballerini, husband Morgan Evans to divorce
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement