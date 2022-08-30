Jennifer Connelly joins Joel Edgerton in 'Dark Matter' series for Apple TV+

1/5

Apple TV+ announced that Jennifer Connelly is set to star in an adaptation of the "Dark Matter" series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced that Jennifer Connelly has joined the upcoming television adaptation of the science fiction novel Dark Matter. Connelly, 51, will appear alongside series star Joel Edgerton, who will also serve as an executive producer on the show, the streaming service said Monday. Edgerton had joined the project when it was announced this past March. Advertisement

Dark Matter will follow Jason Dessen, a "physicist, professor, and family man who -- one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago -- is abducted into an alternate version of his life," according to Apple TV+. "Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."

Connelly will star as Jason's wife, Daniela.

The nine-part series is an adaptation of the 2010 novel of the same name by Blake Crouch, who also wrote the screenplay and will serve as showrunner for the series.

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Crouch's work has been adapted for the screen, as his other books, including Wayward Pines and Good Behavior, were turned into shows for Fox and TNT, respectively.

Jakob Verbruggen, known for his work on Apple TV+'s Invasion, is set to direct the first three episodes of Dark Matter.

Dark Matter will be among an expanding slate of sci-fi series that are currently in production for Apple TV+.

Besides the aforementioned Invasion, the streaming service also recently released the third season of its critically acclaimed alternate history show For All Mankind, which was renewed for a fourth season this past July.

Additionally, Apple TV+ also has the second season of its Foundation series waiting in the wings. Based on the Isaac Asimov series of stories, Season 2 will likely premiere in 2023.

Connelly is recently coming off of her supporting appearance in the global box office hit Top Gun: Maverick, in which she appeared as Tom Cruise's love interest, Penny.

She has also become well known for her roles in films such as Requiem for a Dream, Labyrinth, Blood Diamond and A Beautiful Mind.

Advertisement

This is not Connelly's first stint with sci-fi, either, as she has previously starred in projects like Dark City and The Day the Earth Stood Still.

While she has not had many TV roles during her career, Connelly can currently be seen in the TNT series Snowpiercer.

For the upcoming show, she will join Edgerton, who is recently coming off a supporting role in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, reprising his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

He is also known for his work in films like Zero Dark Thirty, King Arthur and Red Sparrow.

A release date for Dark Matter has not been announced.