'Trying': Apple TV+ renews comedy for Season 4

Rafe Spall plays Jason Ross on the Apple TV+ series "Trying." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Trying will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+. The streaming service confirmed in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the British comedy for Season 4. Advertisement

Trying is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton. The show follows couple Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) as they face challenges and surprises in their journey to adopt a child.

Season 3, which will air its season finale Friday, sees Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) wake up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know.

"Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason's relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting -- while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity," an official synopsis reads.

Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd and Robyn Cara also star.

Trying is produced by BBC Studios.