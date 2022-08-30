Trending
'Parasite' actor Song Kang-ho to make TV series debut

By Annie Martin
Song Kang-ho, an actor known for "Memories of Murder" and "Parasite," will star in the new series "Uncle Sam Shik." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/afff04f8593fc419535e974e1a2f6e1f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Parasite actor Song Kang-ho will make his TV series debut.

The South Korean actor, 55, will star in the new series Uncle Sam Shik, Variety reported Tuesday.

Uncle Sam Shik takes place in the 1960s. The show tells the story of two men and their pride, greed and bromance, during a turbulent time in Korea's history.

Shin Yeon-shick will direct the series. Shin and Song recently collaborated on the films Coweb and One Win, which have yet to be released.

Deadline confirmed Song's casting.

Uncle Sam Shik will consist of 10 episodes. The series is produced by Slingshot Studio.

Song played Kim Ki-taek in Parasite, the first South Korean film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Earlier this year, he became the first South Korean male actor to win Best Actor at Cannes for his role in Broker.

The actor is also known for such films as Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Memories of Murder and Snowpiercer.

