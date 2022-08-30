'Manifest': Josh Dallas teases Ben's 'devastation' in Season 4

1/5

Josh Dallas plays Ben Stone on the Netflix series "Manifest." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Manifest star Josh Dallas is teasing his character's "devastation" in Season 4. The 43-year-old actor discussed the show's fourth and final season in an interview with Netflix's Tudum published Tuesday. Advertisement

Dallas plays Ben Stone on Manifest, which originally aired for three seasons on NBC. Netflix picked up the series for a fourth and final season in August 2021 following its cancellation.

Season 3 ended with troubled passenger Angelina (Holly Taylor) murdering Ben's wife, Grace (Athena Karkanis), and kidnapping Ben and Grace's baby, Eden. Season 4 takes place two years later.

"He's left with a profound anger, a void where he's lost himself," Dallas said. "And the thing about anger is that it begs to stick around. It robs you of your beauty, and you end up hurting the people that love you. He really checks out from the people that are still around him -- and from the 'callings.' He's done with them. In his mind, they've not given him anything."

With Ben focused on finding Eden and "wandering his own prison of grief," his sister Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) finds herself stepping in as "the parent to everyone," Roxburgh added.

"Because Ben is so zoned in on his own stuff, she takes over that role; her whole thing is making sure that the passengers are safe now," the actress said.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Season 4 on Sunday that teases "something terrifying" to come.

J.J. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor also star.

Manifest is created by Jeff Rake. The final season will consist of 20 episodes and be split into two parts, with Season 4, Part 1 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix.