Keeley Hawes joins Krysten Ritter in 'Orphan Black: Echoes' series

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Keeley Hawes is joining the cast of the new series Orphan Black: Echoes.

AMC Networks said in a press release Tuesday that Hawes, 46, will star with Krysten Ritter in the upcoming show.

Orphan Black: Echoes takes place in the world of Orphan Black, which starred Tatiana Maslany and had a 5-season run from 2013 to 2017.

The new series takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. The show follows a group of women as they weave their way into one another's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Hawes will play a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice.

Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia also star.

Orphan Black: Echoes is created, written and executive produced by Anna Fishko, who also executive produces with original Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett.

The series will have a 10-episode first season and is in production in Toronto, Canada.

Hawes is known for playing Lindsay Denton on Line of Duty and Julia Montague on Bodyguard.