Breaking News
NASA scrubs Artemis 1 launch over technical problems
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 29, 2022 / 8:06 AM

'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple

By Justin Klawans
Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi have been crowned the winners of "Love Island USA" Season 4. Photo courtesy of Peacock
Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi have been crowned the winners of "Love Island USA" Season 4. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A pair of fan favorites were crowned the winners of Peacock's popular reality show Love Island USA Season 4.

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi, both 29, beat out 34 other couples. The couple received a $100,000 grand prize, which they will split.

Advertisement

Morrison, originally from London, works as a babysitter and model, and also writes in her spare time.

Pandolfi, a native New Yorker, is a personal trainer and real estate agent who is described by Peacock as kind, inviting and calm.

Both live in Los Angeles.

The pair were among the first to couple up during the season, finding each other during the first episode and managing to stay together despite a number of challenges.

The two runner-up couples in Season 4 were Deb Chubb and Jessie Bray, and Isaiah Campbell and Sydney Paight, who had similarly all met during the first episode of the season.

Hosted by Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, Love Island USA is based on the popular British reality show of the same name. It follows a group of singles, isolated on a remote island villa, who must couple up and find love.

Advertisement

Members of the public vote on who to boot off the island throughout the show, and the finale sees the winner chosen exclusively through an online fan vote.

The series, produced by ITV Entertainment, made the move to Peacock for Season 4 after the previous three installments were hosted on CBS.

A fifth season is likely to premiere in 2023, though it has not been confirmed by Peacock.

While both the U.S. and U.K. versions of the show remain popular among fans, the series -- particularly in the U.K. -- has garnered controversy.

At least four people connected to the British show have reportedly died by suicide, including Caroline Flack, the former host of the series, who died in 2020.

Read More

Laura Whitmore leaves 'Love Island U.K.' ahead of Season 9 Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams at Calif. winery 'Love Island USA' imports UK fan favorite Iain Stirling as narrator

Latest Headlines

'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in Baltimore after shooting threat
TV // 20 minutes ago
'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in Baltimore after shooting threat
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Filming on the Natalie Portman-led series "Lady in the Lake" was paused in Baltimore following a shooting threat.
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
TV // 12 hours ago
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount Network released the first teaser for Season 5 of its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," on Sunday night.
'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix
TV // 21 hours ago
'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the sci-fi drama "Manifest" is set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 4.
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its comedy, "Blockbuster," a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3.
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'
TV // 1 day ago
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- "Extras" and "Agatha Raisin" actress Ashley Jensen is set to star in the BBC adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel, "Mayflies."
No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix isn't renewing its action-horror series, "Resident Evil," for a second season.
Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres
TV // 2 days ago
Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that it will be launching a virtual documentary showcase that will feature a number of original TV titles.
'Sistas' spinoff 'Tyler Perry's Zatima' coming to BET+ in September
TV // 2 days ago
'Sistas' spinoff 'Tyler Perry's Zatima' coming to BET+ in September
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- BET+ announced a premiere date and new cast members for the "Sistas" spinoff "Tyler Perry's Zatima."
'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere
TV // 2 days ago
'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel series about the Targaryens, will return for a second season on HBO.
Danny DeVito calls 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 days ago
Danny DeVito calls 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Danny DeVito appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his new show "Little Demon" and talked about his experience filming "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo marks 3 months since actor's death
Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo marks 3 months since actor's death
Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift win big at the MTV Video Music Awards
Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift win big at the MTV Video Music Awards
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Nicki Minaj releases greatest hits album 'Queen Radio: Volume 1'
Nicki Minaj releases greatest hits album 'Queen Radio: Volume 1'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement