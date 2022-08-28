Advertisement
TV
Aug. 28, 2022 / 9:01 PM

Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser

By Karen Butler
1/5
Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" will return for Season 5 on Nov. 13. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ec24ddfc1ce9e20d7ceb8baa182295d6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" will return for Season 5 on Nov. 13. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount Network released the first teaser for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Sunday night.

The 15-second teaser showed various members of the Dutton family, looking concerned and preparing for conflict as wealthy patriarch and cattle ranch owner John Dutton (Kevin Costner) can be heard in voice over saying, "We'll show the world who we are and what we do."

Advertisement

The message, "All will be revealed," pops up on the screen and the final shot is of John walking down a narrow hallway wearing a dark suit jacket and cowboy hat, with his determined looking daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) and several other people walking behind him.

The show is about the proprietors of an independent ranch at odds with the U.S. government and real estate developers.

It is slated to return with a two-hour season premiere on Nov. 13.

To get viewers caught up, the network is planning a Labor Day Weekend marathon Sept. 2 through Sept. 5, starting at 11 a.m. ET/PT each day.

The show co-stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri.

Advertisement

Read More

Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt: 'Sprung' is a hopeful COVID comedy Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending, it's time to look cute again Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2

Latest Headlines

'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix
TV // 9 hours ago
'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the sci-fi drama "Manifest" is set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 4.
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its comedy, "Blockbuster," a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3.
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'
TV // 1 day ago
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- "Extras" and "Agatha Raisin" actress Ashley Jensen is set to star in the BBC adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel, "Mayflies."
No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix isn't renewing its action-horror series, "Resident Evil," for a second season.
Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres
TV // 2 days ago
Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that it will be launching a virtual documentary showcase that will feature a number of original TV titles.
'Sistas' spinoff 'Tyler Perry's Zatima' coming to BET+ in September
TV // 2 days ago
'Sistas' spinoff 'Tyler Perry's Zatima' coming to BET+ in September
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- BET+ announced a premiere date and new cast members for the "Sistas" spinoff "Tyler Perry's Zatima."
'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere
TV // 2 days ago
'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel series about the Targaryens, will return for a second season on HBO.
Danny DeVito calls 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 days ago
Danny DeVito calls 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Danny DeVito appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his new show "Little Demon" and talked about his experience filming "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
Ethan Hawke voices Batman in 'Batwheels' cartoon teaser
TV // 2 days ago
Ethan Hawke voices Batman in 'Batwheels' cartoon teaser
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "The Black Phone" and "Moon Knight" actor Ethan Hawke can now be heard voicing the character of Batman in a teaser for the upcoming animated TV special, "Secret Origin of the Batwheels."
Joe Pesci to play Pete Davidson's grandfather in 'Bupkis'
TV // 3 days ago
Joe Pesci to play Pete Davidson's grandfather in 'Bupkis'
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that Joe Pesci has joined the cast of the Pete Davidson series "Bupkis." Pesci will play Davidson's grandfather.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo marks 3 months since actor's death
Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo marks 3 months since actor's death
Famous birthdays for Aug. 28: LeAnn Rimes, Quvenzhane Wallis
Famous birthdays for Aug. 28: LeAnn Rimes, Quvenzhane Wallis
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix
'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement