Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser

1/5

Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" will return for Season 5 on Nov. 13. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount Network released the first teaser for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Sunday night. The 15-second teaser showed various members of the Dutton family, looking concerned and preparing for conflict as wealthy patriarch and cattle ranch owner John Dutton (Kevin Costner) can be heard in voice over saying, "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." Advertisement

The message, "All will be revealed," pops up on the screen and the final shot is of John walking down a narrow hallway wearing a dark suit jacket and cowboy hat, with his determined looking daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) and several other people walking behind him.

The show is about the proprietors of an independent ranch at odds with the U.S. government and real estate developers.

It is slated to return with a two-hour season premiere on Nov. 13.

To get viewers caught up, the network is planning a Labor Day Weekend marathon Sept. 2 through Sept. 5, starting at 11 a.m. ET/PT each day.

The show co-stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri.