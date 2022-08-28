Advertisement
TV
Aug. 28, 2022

'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix

By Karen Butler
Melissa Roxburgh's "Manifest" returns with fresh episodes on Nov. 4 on Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7960f87fe4309c3315921bac017aa9c3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the sci-fi drama Manifest is set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 4.

The season will be released in two parts consisting of 10 episodes each.

Starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor and Daryl Edwards, the show follows the passengers of a turbulent flight who find upon landing that five years have passed and they now have supernatural powers.

"Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden," the streaming service said in a press release Sunday.

"Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers' every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey."

Netflix announced last summer that it had picked up Manifest for a fourth and final season after NBC canceled it.

