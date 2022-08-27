No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix

1/3

Ella Balinska (L) and Edward Enninful arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City in 2019. Balinska's "Resident Evil" show has been canceled after one season on Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix isn't renewing its action-horror series, Resident Evil, for a second season. Low viewership and mixed reviews from critics were blamed for the cancellation, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Advertisement

Based on the popular video game franchise, the live-action show began streaming July 14.

It starred Ella Balinska, Paola Nunez, Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gosatti and Turlough Convery.

Andrew Dabb was the showrunner for the series, which is set in the year 2036 -- 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse.