'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3

1/5

Randall Park's "Blockbuster" is set to premiere on Nov. 3 on Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its comedy, Blockbuster, a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3. Randall Park and Melissa Fumero are to star in the series. Advertisement

Vanessa Ramos -- whose credits include Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- is the showrunner.

The ensemble also includes Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove Kamaia Fairburn.

"Timmy Yoon Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant," a synopsis said.

"The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can't: human connection."