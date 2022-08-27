Advertisement
Aug. 27, 2022 / 1:15 PM

'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3

By Karen Butler
Randall Park's "Blockbuster" is set to premiere on Nov. 3 on Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d1293ad3db199e7c22bcb448f4c32fdd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its comedy, Blockbuster, a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3.

Randall Park and Melissa Fumero are to star in the series.

Vanessa Ramos -- whose credits include Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- is the showrunner.

The ensemble also includes Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove Kamaia Fairburn.

"Timmy Yoon Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant," a synopsis said.

"The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can't: human connection."

