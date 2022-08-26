Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 26, 2022 / 2:25 PM

Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres

By Justin Klawans
1/5
The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen in Japan in 2020 during the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ship will be the subject of one of the upcoming documentaries from Peacock. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a139fb5abf21dc19e38c18303d1dfa60/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen in Japan in 2020 during the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ship will be the subject of one of the upcoming documentaries from Peacock. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Streaming service Peacock announced Friday that it will be hosting a virtual documentary "festival" featuring original titles from the platform.

Titled "DocFest," the six-week festival will see a new original documentary streaming on Peacock each Wednesday from Sept. 14 to Oct. 19.

Advertisement

The documentaries, Peacock said, will range from feature-length investigative films to multi-part documentary series.

"Peacock continues its commitment to shining a spotlight on real-life stories deserving of a platform," said NBCUniversal's executive vice president of unscripted content, Rod Aissa. "We hope that the launch of DocFest will habituate audiences into coming to Peacock for their weekly fix of quality documentary content presented by some of the industry's leading creatives."

Peacock also announced the full lineup of documentaries, which will cover a variety of subjects.

Sept. 14 will see the release of Hell of a Cruise, a documentary film chronicling the passengers of the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in January 2020, and the overall impact on the cruise industry at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

On Sept. 21, Shadowland will premiere, a six-part series that will investigate conspiracy theories across America, including anti-vaccine propaganda and the issues surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection. The series will be inspired by reporting from The Atlantic magazine.

The Sept. 28 premiere will be Sex, Lies and the College Cult, an in-depth look into an abusive sex cult at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y. The film will examine allegations of abuse, extortion and sex trafficking that reportedly lasted for decades.

On Oct. 5, Peacock will begin streaming Prince Andrew: Banished, the behind-the-scenes look at the former Duke of York, and how his scandal with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein rocked the Royal Family. The documentary will feature first-hand accounts of Andrew's actions.

Oct. 12 will see the release of I Love You, You Hate Me, a two-part show that will look into the children's program Barney & Friends and the fallout from those who hated it. From "Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games," the show will uncover the dinosaur's dark past.

The festival will conclude on Oct. 19 with The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, a documentary film based on a biography of the Civil Rights icon. The film will examine Parks' decades-long fight for equality, while also shedding light on unknown parts of her story.

Advertisement

Read More

Peacock to begin streaming next-day episodes of NBC, Bravo shows 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Season 2 premieres Oct. 7 Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons

Latest Headlines

'Sistas' spinoff 'Tyler Perry's Zatima' coming to BET+ in September
TV // 1 hour ago
'Sistas' spinoff 'Tyler Perry's Zatima' coming to BET+ in September
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- BET+ announced a premiere date and new cast members for the "Sistas" spinoff "Tyler Perry's Zatima."
'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere
TV // 3 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel series about the Targaryens, will return for a second season on HBO.
Danny DeVito calls 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 4 hours ago
Danny DeVito calls 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Danny DeVito appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his new show "Little Demon" and talked about his experience filming "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
Ethan Hawke voices Batman in 'Batwheels' cartoon teaser
TV // 7 hours ago
Ethan Hawke voices Batman in 'Batwheels' cartoon teaser
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "The Black Phone" and "Moon Knight" actor Ethan Hawke can now be heard voicing the character of Batman in a teaser for the upcoming animated TV special, "Secret Origin of the Batwheels."
Joe Pesci to play Pete Davidson's grandfather in 'Bupkis'
TV // 23 hours ago
Joe Pesci to play Pete Davidson's grandfather in 'Bupkis'
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that Joe Pesci has joined the cast of the Pete Davidson series "Bupkis." Pesci will play Davidson's grandfather.
'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Season 2 premieres Oct. 7
TV // 1 day ago
'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Season 2 premieres Oct. 7
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the Season 2 premiere of "The Problem with Jon Stewart" will be Oct. 7, with six all new episodes airing weekly.
'Danger Force': Nickelodeon renews comedy for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Danger Force': Nickelodeon renews comedy for Season 3
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Superhero comedy series "Danger Force" will return for a third season on Nickelodeon.
'The Boys': Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Season 4 of Amazon series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Boys': Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Season 4 of Amazon series
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan will guest star on the Prime Video series "The Boys."
'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix renews series for fourth and final season
TV // 1 day ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix renews series for fourth and final season
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy," a superhero series starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and David Castañeda, will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix.
Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez on "Euphoria," confirmed her departure from the HBO series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Movie review: 'Samaritan' asks provocative questions of exciting heroics
Movie review: 'Samaritan' asks provocative questions of exciting heroics
Britney Spears releases single with Elton John, first song in six years
Britney Spears releases single with Elton John, first song in six years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement