Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Streaming service Peacock announced Friday that it will be hosting a virtual documentary "festival" featuring original titles from the platform.
Titled "DocFest," the six-week festival will see a new original documentary streaming on Peacock each Wednesday from Sept. 14 to Oct. 19.
The documentaries, Peacock said, will range from feature-length investigative films to multi-part documentary series.
"Peacock continues its commitment to shining a spotlight on real-life stories deserving of a platform," said NBCUniversal's executive vice president of unscripted content, Rod Aissa. "We hope that the launch of DocFest will habituate audiences into coming to Peacock for their weekly fix of quality documentary content presented by some of the industry's leading creatives."
Peacock also announced the full lineup of documentaries, which will cover a variety of subjects.
Sept. 14 will see the release of Hell of a Cruise, a documentary film chronicling the passengers of the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in January 2020, and the overall impact on the cruise industry at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.