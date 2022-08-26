Trending
Aug. 26, 2022

Danny DeVito says 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Danny DeVito appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his new show "Little Demon" and talked about his experience filming "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/575cf447530d1561767ba1be4cd722db/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Danny DeVito appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his new show "Little Demon" and talked about his experience filming "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Actor Danny DeVito appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new series Little Demon, and also spent some time reminiscing about his career.

DeVito talked about the new animated show, in which he stars alongside Aubrey Plaza and his daughter Lucy DeVito.

The actor, who voices Satan on the show, told guest host Nikki Glaser Thursday that the series was "insane."

"We absolutely do stretch the envelope," DeVito said, agreeing with Glaser that it was not a show to watch around children. "It's really sick and twisted...nothing shocks me."

"I think animated shows should be pushing the envelope, especially, you know, we're going to have fun with it," he added. "You're going to watch Little Demon, there's so many little Easter eggs and little things in it, and it goes by so fast. I wish we had more time to do it, because it's like a 20-something minute show."

DeVito and Glaser also talked about the actor's propensity for dark comedy, specifically in his role as Frank Reynolds on the hit FX show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The character has become known for his outrageous moments on the show, especially one scene where DeVito pops naked out of a sofa.

"I just love it, I love doing that," DeVito said of filming the show. "You say, 'Come on out of a couch naked,' I'm there, baby! I mean, you've got to have fun."

"When I read [the couch scene], you know, it's in the script, 'Frank wants to see what his life is like, wants to see what people think about him, they sew him into a couch, he comes out naked,'" he added. "So you read that and you go, 'Okay, I'll do that.'"

"So I kind of like that stuff, and when the chance came around to play the Devil [on Little Demon], I'm thinking 'wow!'"

The actor added that he drew from his own life in order to play the character.

Beyond the three leads, Little Demon also has a number of guest stars, including the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger, who DeVito also described working with.

"[Schwarzenegger] has a big truck, because he's a big movie star, he's got a giant truck with all this workout equipment in it that follows us around. So in the afternoon, lunchtime, I said, 'Look, I'm going to come in there and workout with you,'" DeVito said.

"I do the lifecycle or whatever, level four for 15 minutes. He does level 15 for a half hour!" he joked of his colleague. "Then [the craft services] woman comes in, and she's got mounds of dessert!"

Little Demon is available now on FXX and streaming on Hulu.

