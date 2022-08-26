'Sistas' spinoff 'Tyler Perry's Zatima' coming to BET+ in September

Cameron Fuller (L), pictured with Lauren Elizabeth, has joined the cast of "Tyler Perry's Zatima." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- BET+ is sharing new details about the Sistas spinoff Tyler Perry's Zatima. The streaming service announced a premiere date and new cast members for the series in a press release Friday. Advertisement

Cameron Fuller, Remington Hoffman and Nzinga Imani have joined the cast as series regulars, while Jasmin Brown, Guyviaud Joseph and Danielle LaRoach will have recurring roles.

The new cast members join previously announced stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett.

Tyler Perry's Zatima follows popular Sistas characters Zac (Ellis) and Fatima (Hayslett) as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.

Fuller will play Nathan, one of Zac's friends he often plays basketball with and a conflicted soul, while Hoffman portrays Bryce, a relatively new friend of Zac's who helps him with his stock investments. Imani plays Angela, Fatima's best friend who is dating Bryce.

Brown plays Deja, a nail technician by day and stripper by night, with Joseph as Tony, one of Zac's friends who despises love and relationships, and LaRoach as Belinda, Fatima's "tell like it is" friend who adds a whole new layer of challenges to Zac and Fatima's relationship.

Tyler Perry's Zatima is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry. The 10-episode first season will premiere Sept. 29 on BET+.