Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 26, 2022 / 1:15 PM

'Sistas' spinoff 'Tyler Perry's Zatima' coming to BET+ in September

By Annie Martin
Cameron Fuller (L), pictured with Lauren Elizabeth, has joined the cast of "Tyler Perry's Zatima." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c268abfbd4c9abf00ae42f68a423702a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cameron Fuller (L), pictured with Lauren Elizabeth, has joined the cast of "Tyler Perry's Zatima." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- BET+ is sharing new details about the Sistas spinoff Tyler Perry's Zatima.

The streaming service announced a premiere date and new cast members for the series in a press release Friday.

Advertisement

Cameron Fuller, Remington Hoffman and Nzinga Imani have joined the cast as series regulars, while Jasmin Brown, Guyviaud Joseph and Danielle LaRoach will have recurring roles.

The new cast members join previously announced stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett.

Tyler Perry's Zatima follows popular Sistas characters Zac (Ellis) and Fatima (Hayslett) as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.

Fuller will play Nathan, one of Zac's friends he often plays basketball with and a conflicted soul, while Hoffman portrays Bryce, a relatively new friend of Zac's who helps him with his stock investments. Imani plays Angela, Fatima's best friend who is dating Bryce.

Brown plays Deja, a nail technician by day and stripper by night, with Joseph as Tony, one of Zac's friends who despises love and relationships, and LaRoach as Belinda, Fatima's "tell like it is" friend who adds a whole new layer of challenges to Zac and Fatima's relationship.

Advertisement

Tyler Perry's Zatima is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry. The 10-episode first season will premiere Sept. 29 on BET+.

Read More

'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+ 'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere Ryan Reynolds wishes Blake Lively a happy 35th birthday: 'You're spectacular' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres
TV // 14 minutes ago
Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that it will be launching a virtual documentary showcase that will feature a number of original TV titles.
'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere
TV // 3 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel series about the Targaryens, will return for a second season on HBO.
Danny DeVito calls 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 4 hours ago
Danny DeVito calls 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Danny DeVito appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his new show "Little Demon" and talked about his experience filming "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
Ethan Hawke voices Batman in 'Batwheels' cartoon teaser
TV // 7 hours ago
Ethan Hawke voices Batman in 'Batwheels' cartoon teaser
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "The Black Phone" and "Moon Knight" actor Ethan Hawke can now be heard voicing the character of Batman in a teaser for the upcoming animated TV special, "Secret Origin of the Batwheels."
Joe Pesci to play Pete Davidson's grandfather in 'Bupkis'
TV // 23 hours ago
Joe Pesci to play Pete Davidson's grandfather in 'Bupkis'
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Thursday that Joe Pesci has joined the cast of the Pete Davidson series "Bupkis." Pesci will play Davidson's grandfather.
'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Season 2 premieres Oct. 7
TV // 1 day ago
'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Season 2 premieres Oct. 7
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced the Season 2 premiere of "The Problem with Jon Stewart" will be Oct. 7, with six all new episodes airing weekly.
'Danger Force': Nickelodeon renews comedy for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Danger Force': Nickelodeon renews comedy for Season 3
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Superhero comedy series "Danger Force" will return for a third season on Nickelodeon.
'The Boys': Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Season 4 of Amazon series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Boys': Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Season 4 of Amazon series
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan will guest star on the Prime Video series "The Boys."
'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix renews series for fourth and final season
TV // 1 day ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix renews series for fourth and final season
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy," a superhero series starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and David Castañeda, will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix.
Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez on "Euphoria," confirmed her departure from the HBO series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Movie review: 'Samaritan' asks provocative questions of exciting heroics
Movie review: 'Samaritan' asks provocative questions of exciting heroics
Britney Spears releases single with Elton John, first song in six years
Britney Spears releases single with Elton John, first song in six years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement