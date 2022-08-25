Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 25, 2022 / 8:33 AM / Updated at 8:47 AM

Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years

By Fred Topel
1/5
Bill Nye believes you can reach people with evidence and patience. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5e6efc802f1dcdb18e812b12d0b0eba8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Bill Nye believes you can reach people with evidence and patience. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Bill Nye hopes people who deny science can be gradually convinced it is real. His new show, The End Is Nye, premiering Thursday on Peacock, is one way to present them with persuasive evidence.

"People can change their minds over the course of about two years," Nye told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "So patience is the key."

Advertisement

Each episode of The End is Nye presents a cataclysmic scientific event that could end the world. Dramatic re-enactments show Nye acting in disaster scenarios, and encountering politicians who won't make changes to avert them.

The End is Nye also presents scientific evidence and suggestions people could implement before it gets that bad.

He compares the argument to convincing flat-Earthers that the Earth is round.

"They're not going to change their mind the first time you tell them," Nye said. "You just present the information repeatedly, accurately, calmly and give the person about two years."

Advertisement

The issues Nye explores on The End is Nye have been neglected for far more than two years. Nye said it will only get more difficult to change minds the longer people wait.

The premiere episode depicts hurricanes even more devastating than Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in several state in 2005. Subsequent episodes feature a super volcano in Wyoming, a comet, a drought and the sun emitting particles that interfere with electronics.

Nye said the solar particles are frightening because they are out of mankind's control. However, there are mitigating measures we could begin building now.

"You can't ask the sun to not shoot off streams of charged particles, but you can build electrical infrastructure that can handle it," Nye said.

Nye said droughts will always occur in nature. However, the episode shows how modern farming can exacerbate them.

"This natural drought and poor or thoughtless agricultural practices conspire to make things much worse than they otherwise would have been," Nye said. "Reckless farming practices create another drought akin to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s."

To depict these crises, Nye reacted to computer-generated effects like actors in Hollywood movies do. The hurricane episode turned rain machines on Nye while he held on for dear life.

Advertisement

"If you don't hold onto that light pole, which was held down with very large weights, [the water] just blew me right over," Nye said. "I had some wrestling mats, gymnastic pads I landed on."

Nye, 66, began his TV career as the creator and host of Bill Nye the Science Guy, which explained science to kids from 1993 to 1998. His other science shows include Stuff Happens with Bill Nye, Bill Nye Saves the World and writing and appearing on Neil DeGrasse Tyson's StarTalk.

The End is Nye is executive produced by Nye, Seth MacFarlane and Brannon Braga. Nye said he met the science-fiction moguls through their mutual friends involved in Star Trek.

Braga wrote and produced Star Trek series The Next Generation, Voyager and Enterprise, as well as MacFarlane's space drama The Orville. Macfarlane also plays various characters on The End is Nye, including the resistant politician.

There are six episodes of The End is Nye in Season 1. Nye said there are more potentially world-ending subjects for a second season, which may include pandemics such as COVID-19.

Nye said he hopes the COVID-19 pandemic can be over before the show addresses it. He is hopeful that vaccines are moving the pandemic in the right direction.

Advertisement

"As frustrating as it is, it sure used to be a lot worse," Nye said.

An estimated 50 million people worldwide died in the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. Though COVID-19 deaths are still in the low millions, Nye said vaccines have prevented many more.

"We haven't killed 50 million people because we got vaccines distributed and other public health measures," Nye said.

All six episodes of The End is Nye Season 1 are streaming on Peacock.

Read More

'Lost Ollie' showrunner wanted to make 'Appalachian Lord of the Rings' Michelle Monaghan: 'I've really created four characters' in 'Echoes' twins TV review: 'House of the Dragon' is a thrilling new 'Game of Thrones'

Latest Headlines

Jenny Ortega learned fencing, cello for 'Wednesday'
TV // 18 hours ago
Jenny Ortega learned fencing, cello for 'Wednesday'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a behind-the-scenes featurette for "Wednesday" showing Wednesday Addams actor Jenny Ortega practicing fencing and cello. It also included words from co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones and director Tim Burton.
Marlee Matlin to develop Holocaust limited series 'Signs of Survival'
TV // 19 hours ago
Marlee Matlin to develop Holocaust limited series 'Signs of Survival'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Actress Marlee Matlin is set to helm the upcoming limited series "Signs Of Survival: A Memoir Of The Holocaust," based on the book of the same name.
'The Morning Show': Nicole Beharie joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Morning Show': Nicole Beharie joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Sleepy Hollow" actress Nicole Beharie will join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show."
Peacock to begin streaming next-day episodes of NBC, Bravo shows
TV // 20 hours ago
Peacock to begin streaming next-day episodes of NBC, Bravo shows
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Wednesday that it will begin streaming next-day episodes of current NBC and Bravo shows on its platform on Sept. 19.
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
TV // 21 hours ago
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the "Karate Kid" films, will return for a fifth season on Netflix in September.
'Reboot' trailer: Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer play former sitcom stars
TV // 23 hours ago
'Reboot' trailer: Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer play former sitcom stars
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Reboot," a new comedy created by Steve Levitan and starring Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer, is coming to Hulu.
'King Kong' live-action series being developed for Disney+
TV // 1 day ago
'King Kong' live-action series being developed for Disney+
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- An upcoming live-action "King Kong" series is reportedly in the works for Disney+.
Storm Reid talks 'hectic' 'Euphoria' fans on college campus during 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 day ago
Storm Reid talks 'hectic' 'Euphoria' fans on college campus during 'Kimmel'
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Storm Reid appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and talked about her life on the USC campus as a Hollywood star.
'Lost Ollie' showrunner wanted to make 'Appalachian Lord of the Rings'
TV // 1 day ago
'Lost Ollie' showrunner wanted to make 'Appalachian Lord of the Rings'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Showrunner Shannon Tindle and director Peter Ramsey discuss the live-action/animated toy story "Lost Ollie."
Larry David returns for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12
TV // 1 day ago
Larry David returns for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- HBO announced the 12th season renewal of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" on Tuesday and Larry David has characteristically ironic remarks about his return.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'
Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin headed for divorce
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin headed for divorce
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
Blackpink share 'Pink Venom' dance practice video
'Blonde' photos explore Marilyn Monroe's romances
'Blonde' photos explore Marilyn Monroe's romances
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement