Aug. 25, 2022 / 12:01 PM

'The Boys': Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Season 4 of Amazon series

By Annie Martin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will guest star on the Prime Video series "The Boys." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/68583f0641f7210624a518eaf3a3ac1d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Jeffrey Dean Morgan has joined the cast of the Amazon series The Boys.

Prime Video confirmed Thursday on The Boys official Twitter account that Morgan, 56, will appear in Season 4 of the superhero series.

"Chuffed to welcome @JDMorgan to The Boys S4. Can't confirm if he's gettin' any tights, though," the post reads.

Morgan will appear as a recurring guest star in Season 4, although details about his character are being kept under wraps.

The actor previously collaborated with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke on Kripke's series Supernatural. Morgan had a recurring role as John Winchester on the WB/CW series.

Kripke recently told E! News that he was chatting with Morgan about an appearance.

"Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking," Kripke said. "We're trying to figure out something for Season 4."

The Boys follows a team of vigilantes as they take on a group of corrupt superheroes. Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone and Karen Fukuhara star.

Morgan plays Negan on the AMC series The Walking Dead, which is in its 11th and final season. He will reprise the role in the spinoff series Dead City.

