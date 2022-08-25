Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 25, 2022 / 12:44 PM

'Danger Force': Nickelodeon renews comedy for Season 3

By Annie Martin

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Danger Force will return for a third season on Nickelodeon.

The network confirmed Thursday that it renewed the superhero comedy series for Season 3.

Advertisement

Danger Force is created by Christopher J. Nowak, Dan Schneider and Dana Olsen. The series follows four young people as they learn and master their superpowers and struggle to keep their identities a secret.

Cooper Barnes, Michael D. Cohen, Havan Flores, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Dana Heath and Luca Luhan star.

Deadline said production on Season 3 is underway in Burbank, Calif. The season will kick off with a two-part event following the events of Season 2.

Season 3 will see Chapa (Flores), Miles (Gardenhigh), Mika (Heath) and Bose (Luhan) forced back into their regular lives and out of Danger Force after their mothers discover their superhero secret. The group must reunite when their hometown is confronted with an unprecedented threat.

Danger Force premiered on Nickelodeon in March 2020. Season 2, which ended in July, was the No. 1 live-action program on cable among kids 6-11 and No. 1 in its Thursday premiere time slot.

The series airs on Nickelodeon and is also available to stream on Paramount+.

Advertisement

Read More

'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix renews series for fourth and final season 'The Boys': Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Season 4 of Amazon series Meghan Markle, Prince Harry adopt dog rescued from breeding facility What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Boys': Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Season 4 of Amazon series
TV // 44 minutes ago
'The Boys': Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Season 4 of Amazon series
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan will guest star on the Prime Video series "The Boys."
'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix renews series for fourth and final season
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix renews series for fourth and final season
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy," a superhero series starring Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and David Castañeda, will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix.
Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3
TV // 2 hours ago
Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez on "Euphoria," confirmed her departure from the HBO series.
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
TV // 2 hours ago
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Kelli Giddish, who plays Amanda Rollins on "Law & Order: SVU," confirmed her departure from the NBC series.
Ewan McGregor to star in 'A Gentleman in Moscow' for Paramount+
TV // 2 hours ago
Ewan McGregor to star in 'A Gentleman in Moscow' for Paramount+
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Ewan McGregor will be starring in a televised adaptation of the novel "A Gentleman in Moscow" for Paramount+.
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
TV // 4 hours ago
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "Science Guy" Bill Nye shares his hope that his new show, "The End is Nye," can reach people who may be unsure about scientific crises.
Jenny Ortega learned fencing, cello for 'Wednesday'
TV // 21 hours ago
Jenny Ortega learned fencing, cello for 'Wednesday'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a behind-the-scenes featurette for "Wednesday" showing Wednesday Addams actor Jenny Ortega practicing fencing and cello. It also included words from co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones and director Tim Burton.
Marlee Matlin to develop Holocaust limited series 'Signs of Survival'
TV // 21 hours ago
Marlee Matlin to develop Holocaust limited series 'Signs of Survival'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Actress Marlee Matlin is set to helm the upcoming limited series "Signs Of Survival: A Memoir Of The Holocaust," based on the book of the same name.
'The Morning Show': Nicole Beharie joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Morning Show': Nicole Beharie joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Sleepy Hollow" actress Nicole Beharie will join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show."
Peacock to begin streaming next-day episodes of NBC, Bravo shows
TV // 23 hours ago
Peacock to begin streaming next-day episodes of NBC, Bravo shows
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Wednesday that it will begin streaming next-day episodes of current NBC and Bravo shows on its platform on Sept. 19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin headed for divorce
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin headed for divorce
Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'
Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'
Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement