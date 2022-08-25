Barbie Ferreira exits 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3

1/2

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez on "Euphoria," confirmed her departure from the HBO series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira is leaving the show ahead of Season 3. The 25-year-old actress announced her exit from the HBO teen drama in a post Wednesday on Instagram Stories. Advertisement

Ferreira played Kat Hernandez in the first two seasons of Euphoria. Season 1 premiered in 2019 and was followed by two specials released in December 2020 and January 2021, while Season 2 aired in early 2022.

"after four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye. i hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today," the actress wrote.

"i put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it," she added. "love you katherine hernandez."

Ferreira shared the news alongside a photo of a fan art of Kat by her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer, who portrays Jules Vaughn.

Euphoria is created by Sam Levinson and also stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney. The series follows a group of teens as they struggle with love, addiction and more.

Advertisement

Ferreira brushed off reports of a feud with Levinson in an interview with Insider in March.

"What's interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been interesting to see," she said. "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things."