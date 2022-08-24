Trending
Storm Reid talks 'hectic' 'Euphoria' fans on college campus during 'Kimmel'

By Justin Klawans
Storm Reid appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and talked about her life on the USC campus as a Hollywood star. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f027f19434b07b1dafe7ffa56b34f3e1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Storm Reid appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and talked about her life on the USC campus as a Hollywood star. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Actress Storm Reid appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and spoke about her experience going to college as a Hollywood star.

Reid, who went on the show Tuesday recently began her sophomore year at the University of Southern California (USC), and said that her life on campus had changed since she appeared as Gia in the smash-hit HBO Max series Euphoria.

"Of course, people love Euphoria, so they would come up to me about Euphoria," Reid told guest host Lamorne Morris. "It was cool, but I'm not one of those people that stays, like, tucked in my dorm room. I'm out and about, I'm in the village, so I think people got used to seeing me."

Reid added, "Welcome week was obviously this week, and I forgot that [the] class of 26 is like, obsessed with Euphoria, so it's been a little hectic on campus, people screaming out Euphoria, calling me Gia, but I love it."

The actress said that it was "really important" to her to be able to pursue her college education while continuing to build her acting career.

Reid's star has been rising in recent years, partially due to her role in Euphoria, but she has been seen on the big screen since 2012 with 12 Years a Slave. Reid would gain further recognition for her roles in the Disney film A Wrinkle in Time and The Suicide Squad.

Reid has gone on to found her own production company with her mother, and told Morris that her goal was to "create multifaceted stories that represent stories that are not being told."

She will additionally appear in the highly anticipated upcoming series The Last of Us, based on the popular video game of the same name, which is expected to debut in 2023 on HBO Max.

Reid was also on the show to promote her upcoming film One Way, in which she stars alongside Kevin Bacon and Machine Gun Kelly.

"I play Rachel, a young girl [Machine Gun Kelly] comes across on the bus that is dealing with her own set of issues. She's got a lot going on," Reid said of the film. "It's an unlikely bond that you expect to happen, but I think they both...figure it out and try to save the day."

On working with Bacon, Reid said that he "brought something new and spicy to each take, which I really admired. I just love working with good people, and he's actually a good human, so, I loved working with him."

One Way will be released in theaters and streaming on-demand on Sept. 2.

