Aug. 24, 2022 / 9:56 AM

'Reboot' trailer: Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer play former sitcom stars

By Annie Martin
Keegan-Michael Key plays a former sitcom star in the comedy series "Reboot." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Keegan-Michael Key plays a former sitcom star in the comedy series "Reboot."

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Reboot.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy Tuesday featuring Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer.

Reboot is created by Just Shoot Me! and Modern Family creator Steve Levitan. The series follows the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom as they reunite for a reboot of their show.

"A dysfunctional cast is forced back together and must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing world," an official description reads.

Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu also star.

Levitan serves as an executive producer with Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton.

Reboot will have a three-episode premiere Sept. 20 on Hulu.

Key is known for Mad TV and Key & Peele, while Greer appeared in Arrested Development, Two and a Half Men and voices Cheryl in Archer.

