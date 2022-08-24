Trending
Aug. 24, 2022 / 3:36 PM

Jenny Ortega learned fencing, cello for 'Wednesday'

By Fred Topel
Jenny Ortega gets physical as Wednesday Addams. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a new featurette going behind the scenes of their upcoming show Wednesday on Wednesday. The video shows star Jenny Ortega taking fencing and cello lessons for her role as Wednesday Addams.

"I just want to do her justice so I went to fencing lessons twice a week," Ortega says. "I went to cello lessons twice a week. A big part of it too was just physicality. I would walk like Wednesday. I wanted her to be specific and certain and assertive."

Ortega portrays the Addams Family daughter at age 16. Wednesday goes to the Nevermore Academy where she faces off against the queen bee Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday) and investigates a mystery.

Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said they did not want to do another Addams Family reboot. There have already been the 1991 and '93 live-action movies, and two recent animated films, so they wanted to create a new chapter "exploring her journey into adulthood," as Gough said.

Tim Burton directs the first four episodes and executive produces Wednesday. He said he wanted to make Wednesday Addams more realistic.

"She sees things very black and white, mainly black," Burton said. "In the past incarnations, it's been very cartoony. In this longer form, we just tried to give it a reality."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman play parents Morticia and Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez her brother, Pugsley. The show also stars '90s Wednesday Christina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie, Thora Birch, Percy Hynes White and Riki Lindhome.

Wednesday premieres this fall on Netflix.

