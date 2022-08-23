Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 23, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Paul Rudd to join Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

By Justin Klawans
1/5
It was reported Tuesday that Paul Rudd would be joining Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" following a cameo in the Season 2 finale. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4edc8958c642b79d6e3ed4d8bcd5a107/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
It was reported Tuesday that Paul Rudd would be joining Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" following a cameo in the Season 2 finale. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Actor Paul Rudd will be joining Season 3 of Hulu's popular comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building, it was reported Tuesday.

Rudd will make the jump following an unexpected cameo during the Season 2 finale, in which he appeared as murdered Broadway star Ben Glenroy.

Advertisement

Hulu confirmed the news to Variety, with series co-creator John Hoffman telling the outlet, "Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 -- as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!"

It is unclear if Rudd will be a guest star or whether he will join the show in a more official capacity.

His cameo in the season finale has been his only appearance on the series so far.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as a trio of New York City apartment tenants who work to produce a about a murder in their building.

Advertisement

Following their solving of the initial murder in Season 1, the three end up being framed for another killing in the building in Season 2.

The series has received critical acclaim, and Season 2 has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards.

The show was picked up for a third season this past July, with filming reportedly set to begin towards the end of 2022.

While Rudd's role in Season 3 remains ambiguous, Hoffman told TVLine in an interview that "[Rudd] seemed like a logical person to go to with a ridiculous request, which was, 'Can you come be in the last five minutes of Season 2, potentially with an option to return [for] Season 3?'"

"The hope is that he doesn't get some huge thing that takes him away, but I'm pretty sure we're in good shape. Our victims play major parts in the season, so we're really excited to have him be a part of it," Hoffman added.

Rudd is perhaps best known for his comedic chops, appearing in films such as The 40-Year Old-Virgin, Knocked Up, This Is 40 and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

The 53-year-old has also had a large presence as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Advertisement

Rudd has portrayed the miniature superhero in four MCU films, and is set to reprise his role in 2023's Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

All 10 episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 are streaming now on Hulu.

Read More

Peacock's 'The Resort' to premiere on NBC Streaming surpasses cable in July for first time ever Neve Campbell to star in ABC detective drama 'Avalon'

Latest Headlines

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Fates collide in final trailer for Amazon series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Fates collide in final trailer for Amazon series
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" book series, is coming to Prime Video in September.
'Love is Blind': Deepti, Kyle get close in 'After the Altar' Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Love is Blind': Deepti, Kyle get close in 'After the Altar' Season 2 trailer
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix will release the special "Love is Blind: After the Altar" Season 2 in September.
Laura Whitmore leaves 'Love Island U.K.' ahead of Season 9
TV // 2 hours ago
Laura Whitmore leaves 'Love Island U.K.' ahead of Season 9
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Laura Whitmore announced her exit from "Love Island U.K." after three seasons as host.
HBO Max scraps plans for animated Batman projects
TV // 3 hours ago
HBO Max scraps plans for animated Batman projects
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- HBO Max is scrapping plans for two new animated Batman projects.
10M tune in for 'House of the Dragon' premiere
TV // 4 hours ago
10M tune in for 'House of the Dragon' premiere
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Nearly 10 million viewers in the United States tuned in for Sunday's premiere of the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" on HBO platforms.
Julianna Margulies to return for S3 of 'The Morning Show'
TV // 18 hours ago
Julianna Margulies to return for S3 of 'The Morning Show'
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "The Good Wife" and "Billions" alum Julianna Margulies is returning as news anchor Laura Peterson for Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series, "The Morning Show."
ABC officially orders Milo Ventimiglia's 'Company You Keep' to series
TV // 19 hours ago
ABC officially orders Milo Ventimiglia's 'Company You Keep' to series
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- ABC has officially ordered to series "The Company You Keep," starring "This is Us" alum Milo Ventimiglia.
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
TV // 20 hours ago
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- British actress Emma Samms has confirmed she is returning to the U.S. daytime soap opera, "General Hospital."
Peacock's 'The Resort' to premiere on NBC
TV // 20 hours ago
Peacock's 'The Resort' to premiere on NBC
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- NBC audiences are getting a free sample of Peacock's comedy-thriller, "The Resort."
Peri Gilpin, Rachel Dratch guest in 'Kevin Can F Himself' final season
TV // 21 hours ago
Peri Gilpin, Rachel Dratch guest in 'Kevin Can F Himself' final season
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- AMC announced Peri Gilpin and Rachel Dratch would guest star on the final season of "Kevin Can F**k Himself." Gilpin appears on Sept. 5 and Dratch on Sept. 19, with more details on their roles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Disney+ Day lineup to include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 'Star Wars' premieres
Disney+ Day lineup to include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 'Star Wars' premieres
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
10M tune in for 'House of the Dragon' premiere
10M tune in for 'House of the Dragon' premiere
'Better Call Saul' finale sets 2 new AMC records
'Better Call Saul' finale sets 2 new AMC records
Famous birthdays for Aug. 23: Andrew Rannells, Shelley Long
Famous birthdays for Aug. 23: Andrew Rannells, Shelley Long
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement