'My Dream Quinceanera' reboot coming to Paramount+ in September

"My Dream Quinceañera," a new reality show based on the AwesomenessTV YouTube series, is coming to Paramount+. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Coming-of-age reality series My Dream Quinceañera will premiere on Paramount+ in September. The streaming service shared a release date and new details about the show in a press release Tuesday. Advertisement

My Dream Quinceañera is a reimagining of the AwesomenessTV YouTube series of the same name. The reboot is produced by Awesomeness and executive produced by Teresa Hsu (Project Runway).

The new series follows three Southern Californian teens - Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada and Angelica Luna -- who go through simultaneous fun and drama-filled journeys to celebrate the coming-of-age birthday parties of their dreams with the help of expert quinceañera planner Maria Perez.

Once upon a time 3 quinceañeras prepared for the event of a lifetime ✨ Stream My Dream Quinceañera, September 16 on #ParamountPlus #MDQ pic.twitter.com/NK8NvIIUsz— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) August 23, 2022

My Dream Quinceañera will have a three-episode premiere Sept. 16 on Paramount+, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.

In addition, AwesomenessTV will release a special short-form episode, "My Dream Quinceañera: Never Too Late," featuring Juliet, a transgender woman who was never given the opportunity for a quinceañera at age 15. The episode will air on TikTok, YouTube, Snap, Instagram and Facebook.