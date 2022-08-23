'Love is Blind': Deepti, Kyle get close in 'After the Altar' Season 2 trailer

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new special Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the special Monday featuring the contestants of Love is Blind Season 2.

The After the Altar special will give an update on Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen, Deepti Vempati and Abhishek Chatterjee, Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez, and Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams.

The trailer teases a romance between Vempati and Abrams, who were linked in April following the Season 2 finale.

McNeely and Jones, who announced their split last week, are seen having issues in their marriage, while the former love triangle between Lee, Jansen and Hurley continues to cause drama.

"Shaina is the other woman," Lee says in the teaser. "Much more has happened. I need to tell my truth."

Love is Blind features couples who are able to date but not see each other until they get engaged.

The After the Altar Season 2 special will premiere Sept. 16 on Netflix.