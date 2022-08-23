Larry David returns for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12

1/5

Larry David will return for "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- HBO announced Tuesday that it renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for a 12th season. No production or release date was announced. Larry David created and stars as himself. David joked about playing the role. Advertisement

"He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home," David said in a statement. "I've also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers."

Season 11 aired in the fall of 2021. Storylines involved Larry launching a new TV show, but having to cast the inexperienced niece (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) of a dead burglar in a role.

The fictional Larry also battled a Santa Monica, Calif., ordinance that mandated a five foot fence around his pool. Tracey Ullman guest starred as a city council member.

Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson remain listed as cast members. Garlin co-stars and executive produces, with Jeff Schaffer. Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey are co-EPs.