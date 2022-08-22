Trending
Peacock's 'The Resort' to premiere on NBC

By Karen Butler
Cristin Milioti's new Peacock show, "The Resort," will also get a sneak peek on NBC this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a5a5f9b69bf2b5f1a95b96c33c185f93/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- NBC audiences are getting a free sample of Peacock's comedy-thriller, The Resort.

Season 1 of the show is streaming now on Peacock and will wrap on Sept. 1.

The first episode and an extended preview of the second episode will air on NBC Wednesday.

"Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of The Resort, and bringing the premiere episode to NBC is the perfect way to introduce it to new fans," Lisa Katz -- president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming -- said in a statement Monday.

"NBC viewers already know and love William Jackson Harper from The Good Place, and joined by the incredible Cristin Milioti, the two lead a phenomenal cast that is giving people their next binge-worthy series."

Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo and Luis Gerardo Méndez co-star in the show about an anniversary trip to Mexico that puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in a 15-year-old mystery.

Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
TV // 48 minutes ago
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- British actress Emma Samms has confirmed she is returning to the U.S. daytime soap opera, "General Hospital."
Peri Gilpin, Rachel Dratch guest in 'Kevin Can F Himself' final season
TV // 1 hour ago
Peri Gilpin, Rachel Dratch guest in 'Kevin Can F Himself' final season
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- AMC announced Peri Gilpin and Rachel Dratch would guest star on the final season of "Kevin Can F**k Himself." Gilpin appears on Sept. 5 and Dratch on Sept. 19, with more details on their roles.
Ali Wong directs Sheng Wang standup special about juicing, printing
TV // 2 hours ago
Ali Wong directs Sheng Wang standup special about juicing, printing
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for the standup special "Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy" Monday, which marks Ali Wong's directorial debut.
'Better Call Saul' finale sets 2 new AMC records
TV // 3 hours ago
'Better Call Saul' finale sets 2 new AMC records
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- AMC released ratings for the "Better Call Saul" series finale which set new records for the network and its AMC+ streaming service.
Disney+ Day lineup to include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 'Star Wars' premieres
TV // 7 hours ago
Disney+ Day lineup to include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 'Star Wars' premieres
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances," "Frozen" and "Frozen 2" sing-alongs and "The Simpson's" short "Welcome to the Club" will steam on Disney+ Day, on Sept. 8.
First 'Lord of the Rings' episodes to get theatrical release
TV // 7 hours ago
First 'Lord of the Rings' episodes to get theatrical release
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of the new "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series will screen in Cinemark theaters for one night ahead of its streaming premiere.
Camila Cabello, Hans Zimmer collaborate on nature doc song
TV // 8 hours ago
Camila Cabello, Hans Zimmer collaborate on nature doc song
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The BBC announced that the extended trailer for its David Attenborough-narrated series "Frozen Planet II" will feature a new song from singer-songwriter Camila Cabello and composer Hans Zimmer.
'House of the Dragon' premiere crashes HBO app for about 3,000 subscribers
TV // 8 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' premiere crashes HBO app for about 3,000 subscribers
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The premiere of the eagerly awaited "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," crashed the HBO Max app for at least 3,000 subscribers Sunday night.
Nathan Fielder will return for 'The Rehearsal' Season 2
TV // 3 days ago
Nathan Fielder will return for 'The Rehearsal' Season 2
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- HBO announced the Season 2 renewal of "The Rehearsal" the day of its season finale.
Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt: 'Sprung' is a hopeful COVID comedy
TV // 3 days ago
Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt: 'Sprung' is a hopeful COVID comedy
NEW YORK, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Former Raising Hope co-stars Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt say they were excited to work together again on Sprung, the rare comedy that shows how regular folk - as opposed to the rich and famous - weathered the coronavirus pandemic.
