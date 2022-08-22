Peacock's 'The Resort' to premiere on NBC

1/5

Cristin Milioti's new Peacock show, "The Resort," will also get a sneak peek on NBC this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- NBC audiences are getting a free sample of Peacock's comedy-thriller, The Resort. Season 1 of the show is streaming now on Peacock and will wrap on Sept. 1. Advertisement

The first episode and an extended preview of the second episode will air on NBC Wednesday.

"Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of The Resort, and bringing the premiere episode to NBC is the perfect way to introduce it to new fans," Lisa Katz -- president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming -- said in a statement Monday.

"NBC viewers already know and love William Jackson Harper from The Good Place, and joined by the incredible Cristin Milioti, the two lead a phenomenal cast that is giving people their next binge-worthy series."

Nick Offerman, Skyler Gisondo and Luis Gerardo Méndez co-star in the show about an anniversary trip to Mexico that puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in a 15-year-old mystery.