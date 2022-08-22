First 'Lord of the Rings' episodes to get theatrical release

1/5

Series regular Charles Edwards attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" at the Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif. on August 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of the new Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series will screen in Cinemark theaters for one night ahead of its streaming premiere. The fantasy epic is scheduled to begin airing on Prime Video Sept. 2, but a big-screen, sneak preview is set for Aug. 31. Advertisement

"For one night only, experience the first two episodes of Prime Video's new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, at a free screening near you!" the theater chain said on its website.

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

The show stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are the showrunners.

J.A. Bayona directed the first two episodes.