What to stream this weekend: 'Bad Sisters,' 'House of the Dragon'

"Bad Sisters," premiering Friday on AppleTV+, stars, left to right, Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon makes its debut on HBO Max, Sharon Horgan's Bad Sisters premieres Friday on AppleTV+, Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins with a dangerous secret in Netflix series Echoes and Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's Making the Cut, returns to Prime Video. Here are some of the film and television options that will be released on streaming platforms this weekend. Advertisement

Film

'Orphan: First Kill' -- Paramount+

Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman returns in the prequel film, Orphan: First Kill, out Friday on Paramount+. The story follows Lena (Fuhrman) as she escapes an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America, where she impersonates a wealthy family's missing daughter, Esther. Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland also star.

TV

'Bad Sisters' -- Apple TV+

Bad Sisters, written by and starring Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Divorce), premieres Friday on Apple TV+. It follows sisters Horgan, Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson, who decide to kill their other sister's (Anne-Marie Duff) husband.

'Echoes' -- Netflix

Suspense thriller series Echoes follows identical twins, played by Michelle Monaghan, who sometimes switch lives -- and husbands. The twins are harboring a dangerous secret. Matt Bomer and Karen Robinson also star in the series, which premieres Friday on Netflix.

'Sprung' -- Freevee

Sprung, out Friday on Freevee, stars Garret Dillahunt (The Mindy Project), who is released from prison and gathers with others, who were formerly incarcerated, to do good. The series hails from Raising Hope and My Name Is Earl creator Greg Garcia. Martha Plimpton, who Dillahunt co-starred with in Raising Hope, also stars.

'Making the Cut' -- Prime Video

Season 3 of Making the Cut makes its premiere Friday on Prime Video. Hosted by Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum, the show follows aspiring fashion designers as they compete for a $1 million prize and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott are judges on the reality series.

'House of the Dragon' -- HBO Max

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, which follows the history of House Targaryen. The series, out Sunday on HBO Max, takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.