Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 19, 2022 / 10:10 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Bad Sisters,' 'House of the Dragon'

By UPI Staff
1/5
What to stream this weekend: 'Bad Sisters,' 'House of the Dragon'
"Bad Sisters," premiering Friday on AppleTV+, stars, left to right, Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon makes its debut on HBO Max, Sharon Horgan's Bad Sisters premieres Friday on AppleTV+, Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins with a dangerous secret in Netflix series Echoes and Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's Making the Cut, returns to Prime Video.

Here are some of the film and television options that will be released on streaming platforms this weekend.

Advertisement

Film

'Orphan: First Kill' -- Paramount+

Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman returns in the prequel film, Orphan: First Kill, out Friday on Paramount+. The story follows Lena (Fuhrman) as she escapes an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America, where she impersonates a wealthy family's missing daughter, Esther. Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland also star.

TV

'Bad Sisters' -- Apple TV+

Bad Sisters, written by and starring Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Divorce), premieres Friday on Apple TV+. It follows sisters Horgan, Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson, who decide to kill their other sister's (Anne-Marie Duff) husband.

Advertisement

'Echoes' -- Netflix

Suspense thriller series Echoes follows identical twins, played by Michelle Monaghan, who sometimes switch lives -- and husbands. The twins are harboring a dangerous secret. Matt Bomer and Karen Robinson also star in the series, which premieres Friday on Netflix.

'Sprung' -- Freevee

Sprung, out Friday on Freevee, stars Garret Dillahunt (The Mindy Project), who is released from prison and gathers with others, who were formerly incarcerated, to do good. The series hails from Raising Hope and My Name Is Earl creator Greg Garcia. Martha Plimpton, who Dillahunt co-starred with in Raising Hope, also stars.

'Making the Cut' -- Prime Video

Season 3 of Making the Cut makes its premiere Friday on Prime Video. Hosted by Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum, the show follows aspiring fashion designers as they compete for a $1 million prize and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott are judges on the reality series.

'House of the Dragon' -- HBO Max

Advertisement

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, which follows the history of House Targaryen. The series, out Sunday on HBO Max, takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans.

Read More

'Sandman' bonus episodes now streaming on Netflix Nichelle Nichols tribute, 'Picard' preview planned for 3rd annual 'Star Trek' Day What to binge: 5 Mindy Kaling shows

Latest Headlines

Neve Campbell to star in ABC detective drama 'Avalon'
TV // 49 minutes ago
Neve Campbell to star in ABC detective drama 'Avalon'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- "The Lincoln Lawyer" actress Neve Campbell has signed on to star in another television project from author Michael Connelly and writer-producer David E. Kelly.
'Sandman' bonus episodes now streaming on Netflix
TV // 1 hour ago
'Sandman' bonus episodes now streaming on Netflix
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a two-part "surprise bonus episode" of "The Sandman" is now streaming.
'Reliable Sources' canceled; Brian Stelter leaving CNN
TV // 2 hours ago
'Reliable Sources' canceled; Brian Stelter leaving CNN
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- CNN has announced it is canceling its weekly media-analysis program, "Reliable Sources," and the show's host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.
Michelle Monaghan: 'I've really created four characters' in 'Echoes' twins
TV // 6 hours ago
Michelle Monaghan: 'I've really created four characters' in 'Echoes' twins
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Michelle Monaghan discusses the challenges of playing twins in the Netflix drama "Echoes."
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending; it's time to look cute again
TV // 6 hours ago
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending; it's time to look cute again
NEW YORK, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum say celebrating beauty, imagination and creation has never been more essential than it is now when so many people are resuming their lives after isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic.
TV review: 'House of the Dragon' is a thrilling new 'Game of Thrones'
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'House of the Dragon' is a thrilling new 'Game of Thrones'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" delivers right away with palace intrigue, graphic sex and violence and dragons.
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
TV // 19 hours ago
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced an upcoming adaptation of Giovanni Boccaccio's "The Decameron" on Thursday. "Orange is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan will executive produce.
'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series
TV // 20 hours ago
'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "The English," a new Western series starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, is coming to Prime Video in November.
Production begins on Peyton List's 'School Spirits'
TV // 1 day ago
Production begins on Peyton List's 'School Spirits'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced that production is underway on its new young-adult drama, "School Spirits."
'A Friend of the Family' teaser: Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks star in true crime drama
TV // 21 hours ago
'A Friend of the Family' teaser: Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks star in true crime drama
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "A Friend of the Family," a new series about the Broberg family and the kidnapping of their daughter Jan Broberg, is coming to Peacock in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lee Pace says he married boyfriend Matthew Foley
Lee Pace says he married boyfriend Matthew Foley
'Reliable Sources' canceled; Brian Stelter leaving CNN
'Reliable Sources' canceled; Brian Stelter leaving CNN
Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2
Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending; it's time to look cute again
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending; it's time to look cute again
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement