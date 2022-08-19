'Sandman' bonus episodes now streaming on Netflix

1/5

Sandra Oh voiced a character in the surprise bonus episode of "The Sandman." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a two-part "surprise bonus episode" of The Sandman is now streaming.

The episode features an animated short, "A Dream of A Thousand Cats," and the live-action tale, "Calliope."

"In this two-part story collection, a Siamese cat dreaming of a new world and a writer in desperate need of inspiration cross paths with Morpheus," Netflix said Thursday.

Tom Sturridge plays The Sandman, also known as Morpheus and the King of Dreams.

The voice cast for Cats includes Sandra Oh, Rosie Day, David Gyasi, Joe Lycett, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, David Tennant, Georgia Tennant, Michael Sheen, Anna Lundberg, Nonso Anozie, Diane Morgan and Tom Wu.

Melissanthi Mahut stars in Calliope, along with Arthur Darvill and Derek Jacobi.

The show, which premiered on Netflix two weeks ago, is based on Gaiman's DC Comics series.