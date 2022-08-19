Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 19, 2022 / 8:24 AM

'Sandman' bonus episodes now streaming on Netflix

By Karen Butler
1/5
'Sandman' bonus episodes now streaming on Netflix
Sandra Oh voiced a character in the surprise bonus episode of "The Sandman." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a two-part "surprise bonus episode" of The Sandman is now streaming.

The episode features an animated short, "A Dream of A Thousand Cats," and the live-action tale, "Calliope."

Advertisement

"In this two-part story collection, a Siamese cat dreaming of a new world and a writer in desperate need of inspiration cross paths with Morpheus," Netflix said Thursday.

Tom Sturridge plays The Sandman, also known as Morpheus and the King of Dreams.

The voice cast for Cats includes Sandra Oh, Rosie Day, David Gyasi, Joe Lycett, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, David Tennant, Georgia Tennant, Michael Sheen, Anna Lundberg, Nonso Anozie, Diane Morgan and Tom Wu.

Melissanthi Mahut stars in Calliope, along with Arthur Darvill and Derek Jacobi.

The show, which premiered on Netflix two weeks ago, is based on Gaiman's DC Comics series.

Read More

Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending; it's time to look cute again Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2 Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil Elizabeth Lail: 'Mack & Rita' is reminder to be our authentic selves

Latest Headlines

'Reliable Sources' canceled; Brian Stelter leaving CNN
TV // 45 minutes ago
'Reliable Sources' canceled; Brian Stelter leaving CNN
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- CNN has announced it is canceling its weekly media-analysis program, "Reliable Sources," and the show's host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.
Michelle Monaghan: 'I've really created four characters' in 'Echoes' twins
TV // 4 hours ago
Michelle Monaghan: 'I've really created four characters' in 'Echoes' twins
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Michelle Monaghan discusses the challenges of playing twins in the Netflix drama "Echoes."
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending; it's time to look cute again
TV // 4 hours ago
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending; it's time to look cute again
NEW YORK, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum say celebrating beauty, imagination and creation has never been more essential than it is now when so many people are resuming their lives after isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic.
TV review: 'House of the Dragon' is a thrilling new 'Game of Thrones'
TV // 5 hours ago
TV review: 'House of the Dragon' is a thrilling new 'Game of Thrones'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" delivers right away with palace intrigue, graphic sex and violence and dragons.
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
TV // 17 hours ago
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced an upcoming adaptation of Giovanni Boccaccio's "The Decameron" on Thursday. "Orange is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan will executive produce.
'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series
TV // 19 hours ago
'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "The English," a new Western series starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, is coming to Prime Video in November.
Production begins on Peyton List's 'School Spirits'
TV // 1 day ago
Production begins on Peyton List's 'School Spirits'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced that production is underway on its new young-adult drama, "School Spirits."
'A Friend of the Family' teaser: Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks star in true crime drama
TV // 20 hours ago
'A Friend of the Family' teaser: Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks star in true crime drama
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "A Friend of the Family," a new series about the Broberg family and the kidnapping of their daughter Jan Broberg, is coming to Peacock in October.
Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2
TV // 22 hours ago
Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2
Audrey Whitby says Season 2 of her Crackle thriller "In the Vault" will show the dark side of her good-girl college student character when it premieres Thursday. [Note: This story contains spoilers for Season 1.]
Reports: Christine Quinn won't return to 'Selling Sunset'
TV // 22 hours ago
Reports: Christine Quinn won't return to 'Selling Sunset'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Christine Quinn has exited the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset" ahead of Season 6.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lee Pace says he married boyfriend Matthew Foley
Lee Pace says he married boyfriend Matthew Foley
Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2
Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2
Alexis Bledel, Vincent Kartheiser divorcing after 8 years of marriage
Alexis Bledel, Vincent Kartheiser divorcing after 8 years of marriage
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement