Aug. 19, 2022 / 8:00 AM

'Reliable Sources' canceled; Brian Stelter leaving CNN

By Karen Butler
1/2
Brian Stelter is leaving CNN after hosting the last episode of "Reliable Sources" on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- CNN has announced it is canceling its weekly media-analysis show, Reliable Sources, and the show's host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.

"CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, Aug. 21. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company," the cable news network said in a statement Thursday.

"We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors."

Stelter, a former New York Times columnist who has hosted Reliable Sources since 2013, addressed his departure from CNN in a series of tweets.

"We're going to do it one more time. One more show," he wrote. "This Sunday morning. The small but mighty producing team is working on bookings and ideas right now. I am in awe of their talent and I am going to do everything I can to help them find new roles. See you Sunday at 11am ET."

He added: "I loved anchoring @ReliableSources. It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential."

Word of his exit comes as CNN's newly formed parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, seeks to restructure the company and streamline operations.

Shortly before the merger, the recently launched CNN+ streaming service was axed.

CNN's new chairman and CEO Chris Licht also has been trying to get the network's personalities to focus more on news than opinion in recent months.

2022 has also seen the exits from CNN of familiar faces such as Chris Cuomo and Jeffrey Toobin.

