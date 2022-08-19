Trending
Aug. 19, 2022

'Sex Education' recruits Dan Levy, begins production on Season 4

By Annie Martin
Dan Levy will join Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson and Emma Mackey in the Netflix series "Sex Education." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/17378a14f24650e0fd6f572370873ec3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Production is underway on Sex Education Season 4.

Netflix said Friday that filming has started on the new season of the British comedy-drama.

In addition, Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy will join the cast in Season 4. Levy will play Thomas Molloy, an author and professor who teaches Maeve (Emma Mackey) at Wallace University.

Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra Jones and Imani Yahshua will also have series regular roles in the new season.

The new cast members join returning stars Emma Mackey, Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro.

Season 4 will follow Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) as they face a new frontier -- their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

"Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students -- they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level," an official description reads.

Meanwhile, Maeve (Mackey) is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University in the United States.

"Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus," the synopsis says.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Sex Education Season 4.

Levy is best known for playing David Rose on the CBC series Schitt's Creek.

