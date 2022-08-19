Trending
Aug. 19, 2022 / 12:21 PM

'SEAL Team' to return for Season 6 in September

By Annie Martin
David Boreanaz plays Jason Hayes on the Paramount+ series "SEAL Team." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
David Boreanaz plays Jason Hayes on the Paramount+ series "SEAL Team." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of SEAL Team Season 6.

The streaming service shared a trailer and premiere date for the new season of the military drama series Friday.

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute dangerous, high stakes missions.

David Boreanaz plays Jason Hayes, "the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior's existence."

Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Max Thieriot, Raffi Barsoumian and Toni Trucks also star.

"Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment's notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds," an official description reads.

Season 6 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere Sept. 18.

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Boreanaz, Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Mark Owen.

