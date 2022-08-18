Gwyneth Paltrow to guest star on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

1/5

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to guest star on ABC's "Shark Tank" this season. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow is set to guest star on ABC's business-themed, competition series, Shark Tank, this fall. Season 14 is to premiere on Sept. 23. Advertisement

In addition to GOOP CEO and founder Paltrow, the show will also welcome Tony Xu, DoorDash CEO and co-founder, as a first-time guest judge.

Regular panelists Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary will rotate in the new episodes.

Also returning will be guest judges Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American, founding partner of SKIMS, and co-founder of Safely; Peter Jones from Dragon's Den; Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods; and Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer of Kendra Scott, LLC.