Aug. 18, 2022 / 12:20 PM

'A Friend of the Family' teaser: Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks star in true crime drama

By Annie Martin
Anna Paquin stars in "A Friend of the Family," a new series about the Broberg family and the kidnapping of their daughter Jan Broberg. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series A Friend of the Family.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the true crime drama Thursday featuring Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks.

A Friend of the Family explores the story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of a few years by a charismatic, obsessed family "friend."

"The Brobergs -- devoted to their faith, family, and community -- were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered -- and how they survived," an official synopsis reads.

Paquin and Hanks play Mary Ann and Bob Broberg, with Lacy as their neighbor and family friend Robert Berchtold, and Mckenna Grace as their daughter Jan Broberg.

A Friend of the Family is created by Nick Antosca, who also serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Jan Broberg is a producer on the series.

"A Friend of the Family tells our family's story and my story," Broberg said in a statement. "We were a loving, trusting, educated family. We were not stupid or careless. So how could this happen in our neighborhood, where we knew everyone, and everyone was a friend? The truth is that most predators are not strangers but people we know -- people who can build trust, create special friendships, and separate family members psychologically."

"This story will make you talk, shout, cry -- and it will make you angry. Good," she added. "The team of writers, actors, designers, directors and producers led by Alex Hedlund, Eliza Hittman, and Nick Antosca have captured the heart of how good people can be manipulated and their children victimized. Our story is relatable because so many families have direct experience with this sort of abuse."

A Friend of the Family premieres Oct. 6 on Peacock.

The Brobergs' story was previously explored in the Netflix documentary Abducted in Plain Sight.

