'Wednesday' teaser: Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix series

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series "Wednesday." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Wednesday. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the horror comedy series Wednesday featuring Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin, You). Advertisement

Wednesday is based on The Addams Family character Wednesday Addams. The series follows Wednesday (Ortega) as she attends Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic abilities and solve a supernatural mystery connected to her family's past.

"Little did I know that I'd be stepping into a nightmare," Ortega says in the trailer. "Full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I'm going to love it here."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán play Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci also star.

Wednesday is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton. The series features music by Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the show.