Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 17, 2022 / 2:48 PM

'The Mole' reboot to launch on Netflix

By Justin Klawans
1/4
'The Mole' reboot to launch on Netflix
Netflix will be helming a rebooted version of the ABC reality competition "The Mole" which will air this fall. The original version starred Anderson Cooper. File Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/EPA-EFE

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix will be streaming a rebooted version of the classic reality competition The Mole, it was reported Wednesday.

According to Variety, the show is expected to premiere sometime this fall with an initial 10-episode run.

Advertisement

The new show is based on a series of the same name that originally aired on ABC from 2001 to 2009. The ABC show itself was based on a Belgian reality series called De Mol that started in the late 1990s.

The premise of The Mole involves 12 players working to complete a series of challenges, with each completed challenge adding money to a pot. Most of these challenges involve physical tests and stunt work.

One unknown player, though, is designated as 'the mole,' whose job it is to sabotage the rest of the group.

By the end of the game, only one player will outlast the others and expose the mole to win the entire pot.

Netflix has mostly remained quiet about the details of the reboot, although Vulture reported that the streaming giant is calling the show a "reimagined version" of the original.

That original show saw significant success during its initial run, and was hosted for its first two seasons by a pre-CNN Anderson Cooper.

Advertisement

While these first two seasons involved ordinary people as the contestants, later editions would switch to a celebrity format.

The Mole even survived a four-year hiatus after initially being canceled, before being axed after its fifth season following a drop in ratings.

Previous attempts to reboot the series over the years have failed, but despite this, the original show has gained a cult following.

Rumors began to swirl that Netflix was working on a reboot after seasons two and three of the show were added to the streaming platform last year.

A casting call for a project called The Insider was reportedly put out by Netflix around that same time, leading to further speculation that this had been a codename for The Mole.

Wednesday's announcement marks the first time, though, that the reboot was officially confirmed.

Beyond a fall release time frame, no official date for The Mole has been set, and no host has been announced.

Read More

NFL to switch U.K. television coverage from BBC to ITV 'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit Bob Odenkirk thanks fans following 'Better Call Saul' finale

Latest Headlines

Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, more country artists to guest star on 'Monarch'
TV // 1 hour ago
Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, more country artists to guest star on 'Monarch'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Four country music artists will guest star on "Monarch" over the course of the first season, Fox announced.
Ruth Wilson, Daryl McCormack to star in 'The Woman in the Wall'
TV // 2 hours ago
Ruth Wilson, Daryl McCormack to star in 'The Woman in the Wall'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack are set to star in the upcoming gothic thriller "The Woman in the Wall" for Showtime and the BBC.
'Wednesday' teaser: Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix series
TV // 3 hours ago
'Wednesday' teaser: Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix series
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Wednesday," a new series directed by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega as "The Addams Family" character Wednesday Addams, is coming to Netflix.
NFL to switch U.K. television coverage from BBC to ITV
TV // 4 hours ago
NFL to switch U.K. television coverage from BBC to ITV
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- In an effort to grow its expanding British fanbase, the NFL has announced a new partnership with broadcast network ITV.
'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit
TV // 4 hours ago
'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Jordan Elsass will not return as Jonathan Kent in Season 3 of The CW series "Superman & Lois."
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
TV // 6 hours ago
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" never gets past the most basic feminist commentary and undermines its heroine by focusing on the male-dominated Marvel world.
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
TV // 1 day ago
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Jameela Jamil says she was surprised by how physically challenging and empowering her "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" character would become.
'Last Light' trailer: Matthew Fox faces global crisis in Peacock thriller
TV // 1 day ago
'Last Light' trailer: Matthew Fox faces global crisis in Peacock thriller
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "Last Light," a new series starring "Lost" actor Matthew Fox and "Downton Abbey" actress Joanne Froggatt, is coming to Peacock in September.
'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the "Karate Kid" films starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will return for a fifth season on Netflix in September.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to have two-episode premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to have two-episode premiere
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will have a two-episode premiere on Prime Video in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock series
'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock series
Adrienne Bailon celebrates baby boy's birth after fertility struggles
Adrienne Bailon celebrates baby boy's birth after fertility struggles
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement